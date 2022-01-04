Kneeling before the flag
Kneeling to pray shows respect for God. Kneeling before a monarch shows respect for the crown. Kneeling before the flag shows respect for the “liberty and justice for all” for which it stands.
Decades ago, school teachers told me that we fought a revolution and a civil war to achieve freedom for all. Because we have yet to achieve that goal, freedom-loving athletes are telling us to get on with the job. What’s stopping us?
The Confederacy lost the shooting war, but has been winning the cultural war. From Jim Crow to today’s mass incarceration of dark-skinned people, Confederate forces have succeeded in keeping formerly enslaved Americans suppressed. American forces need to counter attack.
Where are our leaders? On the athletic field! Men, women and children should be thrilled to see the spirit of ’76 alive in our athletes. Let us join them and rise up to complete the work of our founders.
Happy New Year to everyone.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Shop where you want
Feel free to do your shopping in Pullman, Terence L. Day. Here in Idaho we prefer our freedom of choice.
There is science to support both sides of the usefulness or uselessness of mask wearing. Those of us who prefer not being oxygen deprived appreciate the common sense of our state and local governance in Idaho to allow us to make our individual choices. I’m sure our local businesses can still thrive without your hollow threats of a boycott.
Joe Long
Moscow
Lambert’s courage, vision
Bill Lambert is ending his tenure as my mayor, and he can look back with pride about his service to us. In tough times, he led Moscow with courage and vision. I was happy to see this newspaper’s fine front page story reminding us of how fortunate we have been.
Dennis Baird
Moscow
Standards for public art
How ironic. A magnificent portrait of the architect of our nation’s founding document, on display in our public library, is deemed offensive by a few — well, you can fill in the appropriate plural noun — because the man depicted, like all the rest of us, was a sinner.
Wow.
Contrary to the statement attributed to Ms. Lee, Thomas Jefferson was and remains “an exemplary historical figure” because of what he accomplished. To this day, more than two centuries later, we continue to benefit from the words he penned in our Declaration of Independence — his personal defects notwithstanding.
By the way, if moral perfection is to be the standard for allowable public art, then only depictions of Jesus Christ, who alone was without sin, would be mandated for public displays.
Some people always seem to rise to the occasion. Others, sadly, simply seek to lower the occasion.
Rod Schwartz
Pullman
Sinner and saint
I belong to a faith community that accepts the principle that all people are both saint and sinner at the same time. Some more saint than sinner, others more sinner than saint, and still others equally the same.
Thomas Jefferson is one of those persons. Yes, he owned slaves. Yes, he had an unequal relationship with Sally Hemming — and maybe others. But he also wrote the Declaration of Independence and he championed individual (albeit white) rights which eventually would include equal rights for all people now. He was, and still is, a man of many contradictions.
But does that mean we should cancel him? It seems there are some people who want to judge him by 21st century standards. Or, can we acknowledge his legacy, warts and all? It is very true late 18th century morals are vastly different than what we affirm now.
He is a part of our history. We cannot deny that. Would that we can contextualize who he was and be able to see how he still impacts our society today.
I recognize his “sinner” side, but I also appreciate his “saint” side.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
Antisemetic vandalism
It is disheartening and alarming to learn of the increased widespread antisemitic vandalism in Boise this past December. This includes swastikas and slogans spray painted on fences, houses, sidewalks, and in tunnels near the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, plus flyers blaming the Jews for the COVID pandemic, along with pellet gun ammunition left on doorsteps of houses in Boise’s north end.
Many members of human rights and religious organizations are discussing how to best respond to these shameful incidents in our state. However, another problem faces us which is that not a word about these incidents was printed in our local Moscow-Pullman Daily News. As a result, many people in our community do not know about these grim problems facing our region and citizens.
The Daily News does an excellent job of covering local news and briefs, including statistics on COVID cases, but other than political news, events in Boise are not covered. Our readers need to be informed about serious problems including increased hate occurrences. Space is limited in our much-reduced print edition, but we do learn for example in the Dec. 29 edition under Northwest Briefs that an active duty sergeant in the Klamath County Sherriff’s is facing charges of sexual abuse and harassment, and that more people are getting insurance through Oregon’s state-run Marketplace.
News that we are facing increased hate crimes endangering our citizens and marring Idaho’s reputation are equally, if not more important, and we are hoping that in 2022 that the Daily News can find a way to put these and similar items in print so that our local citizens can be aware of dangerous activities in our state whose reputation regarding racism and bigotry needs to be consistently monitored and its citizens alerted to any signs of Neo-Nazi actions.
Joann Muneta
Moscow
Support for the newspaper
It was zero degrees this morning when our Moscow-Pullman Daily News carrier left a kind note of thanks for a very modest holiday gift. Such news workers are heroic.
In 2022, I would appeal for tolerance and moderation by those who from their computers spew barely informed complaints about the traditional American news industry. This is an industry employing marketing, press, maintenance, news, management and other journalistic workers who are our neighbors and friends.
First, support good national, state and local media like the Daily News, then freely employ them to engage in debate and criticism that is socially responsible and informed. This way we can collectively promote the best common values of our community, state and nation.
Richard Shafer
Pullman