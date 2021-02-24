Tested positive versus infected
Letter writer Patricia Hartzell (Feb. 12) uses the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 (26,277,125) as the total number of people who have been infected with this virus.
The CDC estimated the number of total infections in the U.S. from February to December 2020 to be 83.1 million. The total number of confirmed cases during that time was only 19.8 million. The estimated infection number is therefore many times the confirmed cases number (i.e. 4.2 times). Patricia Hartzell is simply wrong in her estimates.
The intended use of masks, social distancing, etc., was to suppress the spread of the original COVID-19 virus (D614). Unfortunately, this suppression also helped to promote the more transmissible, mutated virus (D614G) over that of the original virus. Although the mutated virus was only first identified by researchers at Scripps Institute early last summer, this new variant had completely (99.9 percent) replaced the original virus by the end of the second wave (i.e. early September).
The explosion in the number of cases (Google “coronavirus us”) and deaths (Google “coronavirus daily death graphics, NBC”) after the second wave ends is dramatic evidence for this virus change. About 200,000 deaths had occurred by mid-September (the end of second wave) and now that number is close to 500,000 deaths. The graphs referenced above do show some hope as the number of new cases are now showing a steep decrease and the number of new deaths is also decreasing.
A large percentage of the population (30-40 percent estimated, Jan. 28) have already been infected. People in the 65 years and above age group, which accounts for 80 percent of the deaths, are presently being vaccinated (35.1 million or 10.6 percent by Feb. 11). Hopefully, the most vulnerable people can be vaccinated quickly, and we can soon return to our normal lives.
Dean B. Edwards
Moscow
Criticism not warranted
Members of the Idaho Legislature and certain elected officials denounce Gov. Little for taking actions to control COVID-19 virus in humans. Idaho has much more stringent laws to control the spread of disease in animals and plants than what the governor has required for human health.
As a past director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture, I am familiar with these laws. In the case of an outbreak of an animal disease, the director can quarantine any portion of the state, and prohibit entry of any diseased animals. The director can authorize private veterinarians to dispose of infected animals and law enforcement can assist. The director can spend up to $5 million to conduct these activities without legislative approval.
Idaho law states it is the duty of the owner to slaughter infected animals. Fines are authorized up to $5,000 and the director can go to court to collect. Idaho has similar laws to control the spread of plant diseases in potatoes, onions and most other crops.
These very tough and comprehensive laws and regulations in Idaho have the strong support of the agriculture community. The purpose is to protect agriculture from huge losses due to diseases running rampant throughout the state. Out of state and export buyers of Idaho commodities could (and have) stopped buying our products because of infection.
Yes, enforcement of agricultural laws can cause economic damage to individual farmers. However, without swift and decisive action a whole industry could be lost.
The actions that Gov. Little has imposed for COVID-19 control to protect humans are much less than what is required for livestock and crops. With human vaccines, we are now on the downhill stretch in the fight against COVID-19. Let’s stop the criticism and support Gov. Little to finally rid ourselves of the virus.
Dick Rush
Boise
Treated like children
Idaho’s Republican lawmakers claim to want less government, yet they consistently work to strip power from voters and local communities and give it to themselves. They won’t allow local communities to levy a sales tax to pay for basic services even if the residents themselves approve it. And, they are currently working on a bill to further hamstring local governments by limiting property tax increases and restricting communities’ ability to build up rainy day funds (in spite of near-unanimous opposition from local officials).
They continue trying to remove voters from the legislative process by making it nearly impossible to get citizens’ initiatives on the ballot. (This in retaliation for voters having the audacity to approve Medicaid expansion in 2018 against the wishes of our would-be overlords.) A recent Senate committee hearing was flooded with hundreds of residents opposing this effort; the committee approved the new legislation regardless, public comment apparently being a mere formality. The same people who fret about the “nanny government” of liberals are even so petty as to prevent local communities from regulating plastic grocery bags.
The pattern holds if you look at the 2021 Idaho Conservative Agenda. While they want to limit the powers of the governor and local governments, to make citizen initiatives untenable, and to defund public schools, they simultaneously seek to require that all administrative rules — created by a supposedly separate and equal branch of government — be approved by themselves.
Idaho’s lawmakers don’t want to lead; they want to rule. And they keep at it because there is no competition, and hence no real democracy, in Idaho elections. Until candidate research in this state becomes more than “looking for the ‘R,’ ” we’ll continue to be treated like children by these wannabe tyrants.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Freedom to travel
Saturday morning I read Scotty Anderson’s column about modern man’s ability to move around freely and the “amazing amount of freedom when we travel in our own automobile.” By coincidence, Friday night I had watched “Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America” on PBS.
It was abundantly clear from that program, as well as from numerous tragedies reported in the news, that Black men do not now enjoy, nor have they ever enjoyed, true freedom when they travel in their own automobiles. Something to think about.
LeNelle McInturff
Moscow
Trump University?
Where did letter writer Larry Kirkland (Feb. 19) learn so much that chemists don’t know about chemical physics? It must have been at Trump University.
If you Google the name “Arrhenius,” you can find what that famous 19th century physicist wrote about the effect of atmospheric carbon dioxide (which he referred to as “carbonic acid”) on our planet’s temperature. Too little carbon dioxide and we would freeze, too much and we would be toast. The only real hazard we face is too much.
The notion that we might face a new ice age was the idea of a single research group a few years ago and was quickly shot down by other climate scientists. The publicity the premature sensational prediction got was unfortunate.
It is urgent that we end our dependence on fossil carbon fuels and move on to renewable energy sources plus nuclear power.
Don Matteson, retired WSU chemistry professor
Pullman