Time to move on
I don’t know why some editorial writers are still trying to cancel climate science. Perhaps they don’t realize the debate has moved on to climate change mitigation?
Companies like Chevron, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Shell and BP admit that climate change is happening. They also accept there’s a 95-100 percent probability humans caused it (Santa Barbara Independent, Sept. 27, 2020, “Oil Companies Admit to Contributing to Climate Change — and Blame You”). These facts suggest it will be more productive to focus on mitigation measures.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763) will be an effective, quick and revenue-neutral way to deal with the climate crisis. It’ll reinvigorate U.S. energy leadership, reduce pollution deaths, provide 2.1 million new jobs and stimulate the post-COVID economy.HR763 would be a good idea even if we weren’t having a climate crisis. Please join the nonpartisan Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby (cclpalouse.org) for the tools and support to help make HR763 happen.
Simon A. Smith
Pullman
Voting should be easy
Citizens of Idaho are awesome. The turnout for the November 2020 election was an astounding total of 867,250 out of a million registered voters. We owe a debt of gratitude to the women and men who worked to make the election run smoothly despite the turmoil caused by COVID-19.
Earlier this month, Rep. Mike Moyle told his colleagues on the House floor that “voting shouldn’t be easy.” I assure you, Rep. Moyle, voting is not easy. Even the threat of a deadly disease did not deter the determined citizens of Idaho from fulfilling this sacred duty. We show up and vote.
Rather than introducing a slew of bills that seek to limit voting such as imposing stricter voter-ID requirements or making the ballot initiative process nearly impossible (Idaho SB 1110), I implore our elected officials to work to make voting more accessible to all citizens.
Excellent ways to encourage voting include creating automatic voter registration, expanding early voting and making it easier to vote by mail. When everyone votes, our state is great.
Kayla Dodson
Boise