Christian nationalism

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.” Matthew 7:15-16.

In my mind, Christian nationalism is an oxymoron. Since when did Jesus preach nationalism? I must have missed that Sunday school lesson when I attended the Methodist Bible School in the summer. I remember the Good Samaritan story, the love one another, and do unto others as you would have them do unto you. All people were considered God’s children, not just some from certain nations, walks of life, disabled, etc. As I was young, all this was quite black and white with no questions asked.

