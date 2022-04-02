Fix U.S. Highway 95
I was dismayed, appalled, and horrified to see that, once again, a group has filed a lawsuit to prevent the realignment of U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.
Most of all, the current route is lethal. Only the proposed eastern realignment gets rid of the deadly “Reisenauer Hill” segment and the very dangerous entry/exit points at Eid, Jacksha, Zeitler, and Snow roads that have seen more than their share of fatalities. The eastern alignment promises a straighter, more level road — without icy curves at rapidly changing elevations that are especially treacherous in winter.
I have driven this stretch of highway for 60 years now. Just yesterday I again faced a dangerous combination of oncoming traffic with a string of impatient vehicles behind me as I neared my turnoff at Eid Road. Years ago I had fully expected the realignment to be completed before I retired. I’ve now been retired for 13 years — and the project is still undone.
No more delays. It’s time to build the much-needed four-lane highway on the safest route — the long-proposed and favored eastern alignment.
LeNelle McInturff
Moscow
Education and wokeness
Congratulations to Idaho’s Putinistas. You had twins! Albeit hated subjects, name them woke and education, as cluelessness becomes your savior. What we’re witnessing from so-called “conservatives” is hilarious. So much so, I’m weeping.
It’s so hilarious that these so-called lawmakers, overwhelming hypocrites, want people to believe being educated or “woke” is unpatriotic. And hilariously akin to evil socialism. Indeed, I’m LMAO.
Though I’m insignificant in the overall debate, I believe Putinistas ignore another hilarity — their educations automatically qualify them as woke. Try as they might to deny it, education and wokeness are lovers. Think — bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees are hard-fought and learning cannot be shoved up their bus of ignorance, try as they might. Truth is, just because one doesn’t like education, demonizing it as woke or indoctrination is folly — as pathetic as saying Trump is humanitarian or honest. Working to ruin education only amplifies wokeness, despite denial — i.e. Earth is decidedly unhealthy. Putanistas regurgitate “hoax.”
Always Trump Putinistas are killing these Siamese twins of awareness which are connected yet connected deeper, a foreign concept to them. In my opinion, separating woke and education is impossible. To think otherwise is to chop off one’s own head. Voila!
Idaho’s Putinistas spew: “Come, taste our hemlock, brewed with the finest dried husks of education, wokeness and critical race theory in a giant cup of Dr. Donner’s Natural Stupiditea. It’s delicious.”
Jim Roach
Moscow