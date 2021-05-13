Paid to stay home
Why are businesses having trouble finding enough employees? An article in the Lewiston Tribune presented some contributing factors but left out what I believe is the main reason. The feds are providing unemployment benefits that pay as much or more than many people made at their jobs. Stop paying them to stay home and they will be ready to go back to work. Better for everyone. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
World is changing
Columnist Ayad Rahmani is right-on in “Moscow heading in the wrong direction” (Daily News, May 7). Our world has changed, but we have not. We suffer major effects from climate change right now, yet we fail to act decisively. Our deep aquifer has no known recharge, yet we continue to mine it as it drops precipitously. COVID-19 has drastically altered people’s work and leisure activities, probably permanently. Decent, affordable housing for all but the wealthy is scarce to nonexistent in Moscow. Society is finally starting to recognize the historical injustices heaped on POC and indigenous communities.
Yet when large, sprawling development is proposed outside the city limits of Moscow, city leaders talk of annexation and expansion — business as usual. “We won’t stop development.”Perhaps not, but we can guide it in smart ways to better fit our current realities.
Encouraging small, high density development with infilling instead of perimeter expansion will have several advantages. Shorter commute distances will reduce our use of fossil fuels.
Infilling will allow for more affordable public transportation. High density with common greenspace will reduce our needs for landscape watering. Leaving large tracts of countryside undisturbed will maintain the carbon sequestration that green plants can provide but roofs and pavement cannot. High density dwellings will be more affordable since less land is required.
Further, we can reduce the deleterious effects of any development. Perhaps all new development should be required to have a community solar installation.
Perhaps there should be no natural gas hook-ups in new developments. Perhaps water catchment should be required in new developments. We shouldn’t be constrained by the way that things have always been done. Changing our ways to fit our changed world will have benefits for all and will start to alleviate the burden we place on our natural world.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
Showing up
I’m writing this out of my concern for my community. No one has forgotten that we are in the middle of a pandemic. Call it what you will — this was a public health disaster. Which we have come through. But it is not over. Epidemics don’t work that way –— they stick around.
So our communities need to keep doing what we have been doing. We are all to be congratulated — this was a tough one. Lots of death, lots of pain. Lots of fear.
But we are getting through this — turn this from epidemic to endemic. Get your vaccines. Continue preventive measures. And mostly be kind to one another — because this has been difficult for everyone.
Thank your health care worker. Thank your pharmacist. Your bus driver. Everyone has shown up when they could have stayed home.
And continue to wear your masks and wash your hands — just because it’s the right thing to do.
Suzanne C. Thomas
Moscow