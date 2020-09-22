Importance of climate policy
Among Republicans who see the need to take action now to slow the warming of the planet is John Curtis, congressman from Utah. In a Citizens’ Climate Lobby video, he said: “Of course, decades and decades of the Industrial Revolution has had an impact on the climate. Let’s get that behind us and move on to the conversation of what do we do about it.”
That’s the problem-solving spirit. Oh, that all members of Congress would grasp the urgency and take a seat at the table. All parts of the country have experienced disastrous weather events that cause immeasurable destruction, costing billions of dollars in infrastructure and crop-related losses. What do we do about it?
First, price carbon. Such a policy would result in reduced carbon dioxide emissions and move us away from fossil fuels. After that, there are many approaches that work to speed the transition to cleaner energy sources. Coping with the effects of warming requires significant private sector investments and major breakthroughs in innovation and technology which spur the economy.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763) in the House would collect fees from fossil-fuel producers and return the money to citizens as a dividend, like COVID-19 cash payments. Call your representatives and senators and ask them to work in a bipartisan manner to slow climate change. Go to cclusa.org/call.
Climate policy must become the center of American politics and our new national purpose. A stable climate allowed human societies to flourish. We need ice caps and coral reefs, clean air and water, living soil, forests and insects, birds and fish, plankton and whales. Who on Earth cannot be an environmentalist?
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Either deceived or lying
The only two choices I see are these: (Letter writer) Joe Long either is deceived or lies. I prefer believing that he is deceived, so here is some clarification for him: Number of jobs created the last three years of Obama’s presidency, 7.9 million; Number of jobs created the first three years of Trump’s presidency (before pandemic), 6.7 million (According to CNN Business Report).
On criminal justice reform, Trump signed into law the “First Step Act” (December 2018), affecting only federal incarcerations, 8.5 percent of total incarcerated (.18 million of the 2.1 million prisoners in the U.S.). In Addition, the original version, presented while Republicans controlled the house but could not get passed because Dems wanted reforms written in, was much less “reform” oriented. After the 2018 election with Republicans facing a much more Democratic-oriented House in January 2019, the Republican House agreed to the current reforms submitted by Dems. Trump reluctantly signed the bill into law in December. But the Dems have more responsibility for the reforms included than do the Republicans or Trump.
Trump’s nomination for a Pulitzer comes from one right-wing Norwegian politician, not two. His previous nomination (2018) was from two Norwegian right-wingers, but one chose not to nominate Trump this time.
Unless we live in some Fox Spews time-warp, the “anarchy and destruction” that Long mentions is occurring on Trump’s watch. If Trump can claim credit for criminal justice reform, then he must claim blame for what really does happen during his administration.
Long’s last point that “voting for Biden” is selfish is skewed logic since most every voter votes according to whether candidates satisfy his/her particular desires: by definition, selfishly.
Trump has done almost nothing on his own except create anger and resentment from dang near everybody. Long should either research for truth or quit lying. His choice.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Why don’t you seem to care?
As a proud American, I’m having a hard time understanding 40 percent of my fellow citizens. In exchange for tormenting liberals, appointing marginally qualified right-wing judges and endless pandering to racists and xenophobes, 40 percent want to give this president four more years. Interesting.
The fact that he gloats about grabbing women’s genitals; you don’t seem to care. The fact he lies about secret payments to a porn actress a month before the election; you don’t seem to care. The fact he disrespects our military; you don’t seem to care. The fact that he accepts our national foe Russia’s help to get elected; you don’t care.
The fact that he has lied about creating a better health care system: you don’t care. The fact that he has told over 20,000 lies in public; you don’t care. The fact that he will not disclose his taxes; you don’t care. The fact that he has undermined the post office, state department, justice department; you don’t care. The fact that he has bred distrust in our election system; you don’t care. The fact that he has completely undermined our status around the world; you don’t care. The fact that he cuddles up to some of the world’s worst authoritarian leaders; you don’t care. The fact that after lambasting our past president for playing too much golf, he has played 291 times since becoming president; you don’t care.
Finally … the fact that if he had followed the path of other western nations in dealing with COVID- 19, an estimated 140,000 dead American citizens would now be alive; but you do not seem to care. So I guess I keep wondering … with your vote, do you really care whether his job performance warrants giving him four more years? Our democracy may depend on your decision.
R. Anderson
Pullman
His status has morphed
After reading Chuck Pezeshki’s Sept. 12 op-ed, I believe Mr. P’s status as an independent has morphed into the always Trumper category. Proof lies in his opinion that COVID-19 disease is what President Chaos believes is only the “sniffles,” no worries, COVID-19 will “magically disappear.”
Pezeshki wrote, proof that coronavirus is only an innocuous bump in the road, lies in the fact, he claims, virtually “no hospitalizations” and “no deaths” have been recorded in our region.
I hope I’m wrong but, hang loose Chuck, that will change. You intimate you must see dead or hospitalized Latah and Whitman County coronavirus patients to move you into the coronavirus believer’s section and finally provide proof of the seriousness of the disease? Patience grasshoppa ...
Jim Roach
Moscow
This is not Biden’s America
The crux of Joe Long’s letter of Sept. 16 lies in two phrases as I read it. The first, “liberals continue to spread the same disproven allegations and hyperbole about (Trump) in letters to newspaper editors.” I will argue the opposite. It is people like Joe who refuse to listen to what actually comes out of Trump’s mouth. His words have been spoken, recorded and are not disproven allegations.
Secondly, Joe asks if one would believe a “dishonest media’’ or their own eyes, and follows it with “this is Joe Biden’s America.” Really. This is nothing less than Trump’s America, Biden is not in the white house. Wake up and smell the coffee, Joe.
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola