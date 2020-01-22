Who’s climate message is it, anyway?
The enormous costs of carbon combustion’s “business as usual” are clearer now that devastating fires, droughts, hurricanes and floods are destroying lives, livelihoods and property.
And we can’t say we weren’t warned, because these increasingly severe events were exactly what climate physics predicted. So you might think it would be easy to adopt alternative energy development, but it isn’t, because instead of moving forward to a bright, hopeful future of clean, affordable and abundant power, we are mired in a sea of misinformation that frustrates meaningful action. This is no accident because the misinformation campaign is very well funded.
For instance, BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and Total collectively spent more than $1 billion in the three years following the Paris Agreement. Respectively, these companies spent $53 million, $49 million, $41 million, $29 million and $29 million annually, lobbying against climate action and funding organizations that promote climate denial, while simultaneously spending a further $195 million trying to rebrand themselves as climate saviors. Likewise, Robert J. Brulle’s study (2018) found that the fossil fuel and transportation sectors spent more than $2 billion lobbying Congress between 2000 and 2016, which was 3.9 percent of total lobbying expenditures.
We see the ripple effects of this antiscience funding in the Daily News when letters (e.g., Larry Kirkland and Dale Courtney) uncritically recite climate denial myths. However, now we know about the enormous resources spent developing climate misinformation, it seems inappropriate to simply dismiss these climate deniers, because the corporations have clearly developed some very potent “sticky” misinformation; misinformation that is designed to hook and deceive even well-meaning individuals.
So this may actually be good news, because open and honest communication is much more likely when we can see deniers as individuals separate from their message, especially now we find it isn’t even their own message.
Simon Smith
Pullman
Perfect? No. Worth supporting? You bet.
We have four children. They have each been in the Pullman School District since we moved to our great city in August 2013.
Nothing against the best teachers from when we were growing up, but our kids are afforded greater opportunities and a much broader education than we ever had. We appreciate the hand that teachers and building administrators have had in their learning and growth. The fact that they are inspired by education is inspiring to us.
We get it. Our heads aren’t in the sand. We have heard the complaints from others about certain deficiencies. We understand them.
Whether they’re out-of-district students or school board policies that seemingly go against every wish of residents, we don’t pretend the complaints aren’t there. We know these issues are real.
Here’s the thing. We will not join the small group of people waiting for our schools to be perfect before voting yes on this newest bond and levy. Our reasoning is simple: We’re not voting yes because our schools are already perfect, we’re voting yes in order that our schools can become perfect.
We invite you to also vote yes for our schools.
C. Brandon andSarah Chapman
Pullman
Putting hope in the remeaining candidates
Is there really no diversity in the Democratic Party’s current candidate-for-president lineup?
Since Jan. 20, 2016, many Americans (myself included) have yearned for a return to the Obamas. Now, we mourn a lack of diversity as many candidates of color have dropped from the race.
As proponents of inclusiveness, however, let us acknowledge that a range of diversity does still exist among our frontline candidates, with a lineup that would have been unthinkable and unreachable in the not-too-distant past.
Championing us on the front lines are two strong women senators who have won every election, a young openly gay mayor legally married to his husband, a Jewish male senator who is a Social Democrat, a young male entrepreneur of Chinese descent, and, among this crowd, three septuagenarians.
The sole array of entitled, middle-aged white male candidates is rock-solid extinct in the Democratic Party.
With 2020 vision, let us put our hopes in these remaining candidates. If we “can’t always get what we want,” let us “get what we need,” a president of the United States who supports the inclusiveness of all Americans, as well as our diversity.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow