Confused by recall effort
When I opened my absentee ballot last week, I was shocked to find a recall ballot for my school board representative, Aaron Proctor, who has always worked to provide the best conditions for the students in the Whitepine School District 288 over the last 16 years. Upon reading the claims of the petitioners, initially it appears they are angry about the school reopening plan that currently allows in-person learning and follows the guidelines set forth by the local health district which was passed by the board with a 3-1 majority vote. The plan was constructed with input of other district administrators, including the superintendent and two principals as well as some teachers.
So why would the petitioners target Mr. Proctor alone rather than all those involved in creating this plan, especially those board members who also voted for the plan? Because this isn’t really about the reopening plan. It’s about the fact that Mr. Proctor’s personal political views don’t align with those of the petitioners. That is why the claims are vague and dubious and could be also levied against the two other board members.
I’m truly disgusted and ashamed that people I’ve known for well over 20 years, some from the time they were high school kids, would have grown up to be so blind as to let their personal political viewpoint cause them to try and remove a man whose work as a school board member has always been to provide the best and safest environment for the education of their own children as directed by Idaho State Statute 33-512-4 “to protect the morals and the health of the pupils.
Support Aaron Proctor for Whitepine School Board. He wants to provide children the best education possible in the safest reasonable environment. That’s nothing to be recalled over.
Geoff Pritchard
Deary
Lamar the right choice
As a community volunteer committed to providing students with a wide range of post-secondary opportunities, I hope that Tom Lamar is reelected to the position of Latah County Commissioner.
Tom gets it. He knows that in order to have a healthy economy and a vibrant community we must provide a strong public education system from kindergarten through college and beyond.
He’s lobbied at the state level to ensure adequate education funding as mandated by the state constitution. He has helped University of Idaho leadership connect with Idaho’s elected county leaders so they can demonstrate the university’s many strengths and benefits. Tom works closely with University of Idaho faculty and staff on the Palouse Knowledge Corridor and Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee. He knows how essential the university’s health is to the health of our county.
As we face a post-pandemic future, we need to prepare our students for the challenges and opportunities ahead. They’ll need creativity to solve problems and develop skills for jobs that don’t even exist yet. We owe our students a great education. Tom Lamar will help us provide it.
Peggy Jenkins
Moscow
We need Soto
Does Russ Fulcher represent us in Congress? I don’t think so. I have sent him a number of letters expressing my concerns. Not once has he addressed these concerns. Perhaps he is too aligned with the radical right in Washington to care about us in Moscow.
Rudy Soto will listen. A U.S. Army veteran, his life experiences have blessed him with compassion and open-mindedness. As a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and the son of a Mexican immigrant, he will bring a much-needed diversity of perspectives to Congress.As a teenager, Rudy saw his father die because he did not receive adequate health care. Thus expanding affordable health care to all is his priority.
We need to have his voice in Washington. If you have not already done, please vote for Rudy Soto for Congress.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
On abortion, sex education
I have never been able to wrap my head around the paradox that is “pro life.” They want to end legal abortion, yet the majority also do not support sex education and the use of contraceptives.
You can’t have one without the other, and it just baffles me that they would not be in support of the policies that prevent a woman from ever needing an abortion in the first place. I am a Christian and adhere to “do no harm;” while I would never choose to have an abortion myself, I also feel nothing but compassion and sorrow for the women who are faced with making that awful decision.The notion that women are just flippant about ending their baby’s life is truly ridiculous; abortion is a physically and emotionally traumatic experience that women have to live with for the rest of their lives, often without ever telling anyone. If you genuinely care about ending abortion, please put your politics aside and understand that America needs sex education in schools and access to free contraceptives. You can’t have it both ways and expect anything to change.
Madeleine Brodsky
Pullman