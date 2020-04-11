First the virus,then climate change
While we are staying at home to beat the coronavirus emergency, we might want to use some of this time to consider solutions to the global climate change crisis, which in the long run will have far more long-term ramifications to our world. There is much in the news about the approaching changes we face such as rising sea levels, melting polar ice caps, receding glaciers and desertification, to name a few.
While not yet as immediately visible here on the Palouse as elsewhere, climate is also changing locally, and we must step up to address the global crisis now. Although the current U.S. administration has removed us from the Paris Climate Agreement, individual companies, states and cities are proceeding on their own. One by one, nearby cities such as Boise, Bozeman, Missoula, Whitefis and Helena are individually adopting the goals of the Paris agreement while also setting specific goals, developed from action plans such as that of the Sierra Club program called RF100 (Ready for 100 percent fossil fuel free energy).
It is time for Moscow to also make this commitment. Moscow residents have the knowledge, willingness, vision and expertise to do this. The city has established a climate action subcommittee to study the issue. A Moscow RF100 citizens group has formed. This is a good start. Please join me in requesting our city leaders develop and implement a strong Moscow climate action plan to meet the RF100 goal of 100 percent renewable energy use in Moscow by the year 2045 or earlier. A Moscow RF100 citizens group has formed. Join it. Sign its petition. Provide your own input to the city.
First, together let’s beat this vicious virus and then tackle our even bigger long-term problem, for our children’s sake.
Don Crawford
Moscow
Rambling, incoherentpress conferences
During a COVID-19 press conference Sunday night, President Trump demonstrated his breathtaking incompetence at dealing with the crisis. Most disturbing was his mindless hyping of hydroxychloroquine, a drug primarily used as an antimalarial. From his enthusiasm, one might suspect Trump has investments or other financial interest in urging the public to go ahead and take the drug, while ignoring his own experts who clearly state that the drug is unproven. In obsessively touting hydroxychloroquine, the snake oil expert in chief routinely adds caveats such as, “but I’m not a doctor, what do I know?” The rambling and incoherent press conference Sunday provided ample evidence that Trump knows almost nothing about COVID-19 and is a real danger to public health.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Extreme indifference
One type of second-degree murder occurs when a victim dies as a result of the perpetrator’s extreme indifference to the value of human life.
Generally speaking, extreme indifference means an utter disregard of the possibility that an act will kill someone. This describes what Trump is doing with his lack of response to the pleas of governors, first responders, nurses and doctors who need medical equipment like ventilators, masks and other medical gear to protect their lives.
He has accused the governors of demanding more supplies than they need and his son-in-law Jared Kushner has lied, saying that the ventilators in the federal stockpile “belong to us.” This means they are being held for Trump, his family, his golf buddies and all the loyal Republicans who revere him.
Kathy Graham
Moscow
Business as usualnot good enough
The March 28 weekend edition of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News published a full-page service announcement advertising businesses that will be open for service in our area during Washington’s State of Emergency. Yet, in the public service announcement, the list of “essential workforce” includes “workers supporting cannabis retail and dietary supplemental retail.”
Furthermore, Washington Gov. Inslee’s official document of what is considered to be Washington’s “essential workforce” is 14 pages long. It appears to be business as usual in eastern Washington and, with so few changes, life is not that different.
Schools may be closed, but daycares are open. People are still going to work and at risk forcontracting and or spreading COVID-19. What part of the federal government’s guidelines of “stay at home” do we not understand? Stay home, for Pete’s sake.
I realize that businesses are hurt by these events, but even our president has ordered us tostay home. Please be responsible and use some common sense, or eastern Washington willresemble western Washington, inundated with sick folks who wouldn’t listen and didn’t stayhome. Hospitals will be short of life-saving ventilators. People will die.
If you do not stay home, and if you do get sick. Do not blame our president or our governor.Take ownership and blame yourself.
Show some compunction! Think about it. If you infect a vulnerable person, loved ones will haveto stay away. How tragic to not be able to see a loved one, especially during what may be theirfinal hours.
Alice Brown,Kimberly McCullough
Pullman
Parade is a bad idea
To the person(s) who left a flier in my mailbox suggesting that we have a “Neighborhood Hope Parade” at 2 p.m. Sunday, where the neighborhood kids “dress up, make something to display, ride your bike, scooter, dribble a basketball … “ with observers cheering this on from a “safe social distance,” I have one question: Are you nuts?
We are at the height of contagion when it is of the utmost importance to quarantine in place! Even our president, who has done his best to lie and confuse us during this tragic time, is finally listening to the experts and forbidding social gatherings of more than 10 people. Our schools will not be resuming this year given how dire this situation is. You do realize that children can get and succumb to this disease, right? If you are just being ignorant and foolish then I suggest you get educated before you advise people to partake in a potentially lethal activity.
Even if you don’t realize that kids can catch this, you certainly should realize that these potentially exposed children go home to possibly expose the rest of their families, right? Shame on you. People, please, for the sake of yourselves and your neighbors, do not do as this irresponsible person(s) suggest(s). I know it’s tough but we need to weather this out at home, as our governor (and heck, even this president) has suggested.
Have a “virtual” parade online and live to play, bike, or ride another day, as I’m sure most of you will.
Phyllis Shier
Pullman