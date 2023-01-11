Coverup is ‘disgusting’

I watch the various sports talking heads pretty closely. In commenting on the Damar Hamlin incident, not one of them, to my knowledge, wonders aloud, or attempts to link the player’s collapse with his vaccination status. The truth is that 80% of the NFL Bills have been jabbed, including Damar, at least once.

So why is not even one media sports commentator, not to mention one NFL official or one coach or player making the possible connection between Hamlin’s on field collapse and COVID-19 inoculations?

