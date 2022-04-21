Nothing wrong with ‘woke’
I’d like to thank Tiffany Midge for her insightful, honest, and informative opinions. Her April 16 response to Scotty Anderson’s April 2 piece was no exception. I, too, am tired of “woke” being used like it’s a bad thing. Merriam Webster defines the term as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” How is being an informed citizen a bad thing?
I’ve mostly skipped or skimmed Anderson’s columns for a while now, but I read the column Midge responded to. Scotty equated a stolen car to land forcibly taken through governmental action; not unlike what Russia is currently attempting in Ukraine. Only this particular land grab happened here, in the country of the Palus band of Indians. It was still happening during my great-grandparent’s generation when they arrived in a covered wagon seeking land to homestead along with their three young children. I have at least some idea how hard my ancestors worked to gain and maintain ownership of one small plot of Palus territory.
Anderson’s false equivalent argument concludes with “Only an idiot would believe recognizing stolen lands allows guilt-free use of said land. Be true to your belief and refuse to go on to the stolen land or be a hypocrite.” I didn’t have much choice about entering the land of the Palus. I was born here, on the land my great grandparents homesteaded. But guess what Scotty? You make your home on the land of the Palus, too. We just spell it Palouse. Assuming this information leads to guilt is nonsense. We can’t change the past. Personally, I think remaining ignorant is the real idiocy. Learning our own history can help us move forward more knowledgeably and with more respect toward others.
Virginia Colvig
Pullman
Unexpected mushrooms
Drug wars are fought over the monopoly profits of prohibition’s unregulated drugs. People killed by stray bullets are called “mushrooms” because they pop up unexpectedly. No one knows when, where, or who will be next.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman