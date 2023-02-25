About evolution

Larry Kirkland’s Feb. 17 letter reveals that he has no concept of the immensity of geologic time. Repeated steps of “microevolution” add up to “macroevolution.” These are not scientific terms.

Potassium is a chemical element that has several isotopes. Potassium-40 is radioactive with a 1,248,000,000-year half-life for conversion to argon-40. Argon atoms are too big to migrate through rock and so accumulate over time. Chemical physicists date rock by its argon content.

