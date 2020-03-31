Social distancing ignored
To the grown couple from separate cars (that speed off in separate directions) I’ve caught playing early morning hanky-panky in the HIRC parking lot … you are not practicing safe distancing. Also, please slow down through the parking lot after you’ve been caught; speeding here is dangerous to pedestrians walking through. We want everyone to be safe! Thanks for your cooperation.
Dwight Curtis
director, Moscow Parksand Recreation
Ten times more lethal than flu
To answer Kenneth Gordon’s March 26 letter entitled “Facts vs. Hysteria,” the issue is that, according to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, COVID-19 is up to 10 times more lethal than seasonal flu, and there is no vaccine or approved treatment yet.
So, as an employee of the Disability Action Center in Moscow, we thank everyone for practicing social distancing, since this will help protect the people we serve who are at greater risk because they have underlying health conditions!
Miriam Hertz
Moscow
Where do you fit?
One of the things I like to do is to sit with my cup of coffee and look over the fabric of yesterday and today’s society and try to understand it. I am fortunate to have a diverse group of people to visit with. A while back, from a person who knows I am Christian, hit me with, “Christianity is just a crutch for you.” I know that the line is straight out of Marxism, where control is gained through fear.
I just smiled, since I know a power way beyond myself in Jesus the Christ. People can only “rock my boat” if I give their words the power to do so, and my heart goes out to people around me who just don’t get it. They can box with shadows if they wish, until they are destroyed.
I was listening to a friend of mine from Billings, Mont., the other day; he hit the nail on the head when he made the observation: “One of the main reasons so many people are miserable is because, as long as you are ultimate in your universe and your framework, you are going to live a very fragile life. You can be hurt at any moment, any time of the day for the rest of your life as long as you are ultimate in your own eyes.”
You have to have consideration of others. You have to learn that there are “other people in the room” beyond yourself. Not everybody in this life is going to like you.
I have been through cancer, a stroke, heart problems, five times in my working career my job has “gone away” – not of my own doing.
And yet, I know a power and peace in my life through Jesus Christ. Where above do you fit?
Wayne Olson
Moscow