About our library

Upon receiving campaign literature from Colton Bennett, running for Latah County Library Trustee, I talked with a few Latah County Library Board members.

Mr. Bennett’s statement that the board had a $200,000 surplus in 2022 is not correct. That amount, in addition to the approved budget, includes grants, and donations that were received after the Latah County Commissioners approved the budget. Most of the nonbudget money is earmarked for capital improvements, some of it specific to certain libraries in the county.