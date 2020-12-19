I want to keep friends around
I am a public health professional who ended up in Idaho for reasons beyond belief. But here I am in Idaho and am grateful for every breath I take.
But this? This absolute rejection of sound, tried-and-true public health practices? I cannot understand. Why do I walk into a mall and see groups of women (elderly) without masks having a Bible study? They are not eating or drinking. Just swapping pathogens. In the last 2 weeks I have had to turn around and walk out on three separate occasions. I don’t need to bring that home to my family.
I have to ask — what is wrong with people? This epidemic is not made up. This is not mild. The vaccine will not save us. There’s too little vaccine to go around to make a difference to the general population. My family and friends ask, what should I do? My answer is to keep on doing what you’re doing. Masks, wash your hands for goodness sake, keep your distance. And keep washing your hands.
I love my family and friends. I want them here forever. Help me keep them around.
Suzanne Thomas
Moscow
No longer ‘Heart of the Arts’?
Sadly, Moscow is no longer the Heart of the Arts courtesy of the University of Idaho and its decision to change the mission of the Prichard Art Gallery. The Prichard is currently a world-class exhibition space with a world class director, Roger Rowley, and his staff.
The gallery provided Moscow and the region with a cultural identity which is important to the branding of the town as being culturally innovative and vibrant. It also impacts the university by losing the exposure to contemporary art trends and creative enrichment it provides to the faculty, staff and students in all disciplines. This is not a smart move for the university with its need to attract graduate and undergraduate students and faculty.
The Prichard was an important part of the creative and artistic energy that made Moscow special. Without the gallery, Moscow and the University of Idaho just becomes another small town in Idaho. We are no longer an exceptional city with an exceptional art gallery. The Prichard will be missed and worst of all the creative artistic light it emitted for us will be gone. Will the city of Moscow have to remove the welcome signs for Moscow as the Heart of the Arts or can the city figure out a way to turn the gallery into a cooperative space and save the Prichard?
Marilyn Lysohir-Coates
Moscow
Disappointed, disgusted
I am disappointed, disgusted and aghast that our representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, is complicit in the attempt by soon-to-be-ex President Trump’s to undermine the electoral process. Not only has she not objected to his behavior, she endorsed it, demonstrating a desire for power that dominates any ethical, moral or philosophical position of democracy. Supporting this lawsuit is inconsistent with her oath of office to defend the Constitution of the United States. As a result, the democratic process in the United States is seriously damaged, perhaps irrecoverably.
Our republic has persisted for almost 250 years by election losers accepting the will of the people and assisting the transfer of power so the new leaders can work for the people of the United States. Despite Trump’s and others’ claims of fraud, no evidence has been presented. Even Chris Christie and Attorney General Barr have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election; yet McMorris Rodgers endorsed an attempt to overturn the election.
She and other leaders of the Republican Party have shown they have no fealty to the ideas that used to define the party — free trade and fiscal restraint for example — allowing Trump to turn the Republican Party into the “Cult of Trump.” There was no party platform because neither Trump, or other leaders, have any positions other than “do what Trump wants.” McMorris Rodgers should be ashamed. I am an independent. I have voted for both Republicans and Democrats in the past. But now, there is no longer a Republican Party.
Robert Rosenman
Pullman