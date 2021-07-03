God has his reasons
I am sympathetic to Doug Call’s valiant attempt to explain science to the willfully ignorant. I want him to know that “willfully ignorant” and “Christian” are not synonymous. Here is what Jesus himself says about science:
“I have many things to tell you, but you cannot bear them now. ... I will ask our Father in Heaven and He will give you another Helper, that He may be with you forever. … He will teach you all things.” (From John, chapters 14-16)
This is of course, the gift of the Holy Spirit, which we are celebrating now in the season of Pentecost. Just imagine if Jesus had tried to explain even what is now basic science. The Earth is not flat, it is a round ball flying through space, circling a huge ball of flaming gases. People would dismiss him as a nut job and not hear the important message he came to give — that we must love God above all else and our neighbor as ourselves.
Helen Wootton
Moscow
Is this what she objects to?
Lois Johnston’s disturbing letter titled “The ideology is destructive” (June 26) is a perfect example of how critical race theory has become a bucket into which people are throwing phrases like social justice, inclusion, equity and diversity training, and making them sound like extreme forms of racism. If you are not for social justice, then are you for social injustice? If you are not for inclusion, are you for exclusion? Equity and diversity training refers to creating environments where all participants benefit from more inclusive thinking and actions that boost recruiting and retention, help underrepresented individuals feel more engaged and connected, and unlock the potential of a truly diverse and inclusive workforce. Is this what she objects to?
Regarding teaching critical race theory in schools, Johnston objects to President Biden’s proposed rule which never even mentions critical race theory. Has she read it? It states, “It is critical that the teaching of American history and civics creates learning experiences that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, histories, contributions, and experiences of all students” and contributes to an ‘identity-safe’ learning environment … where children feel they are welcomed, supported, and valued as members of the learning community.” It also proposes to teach students literacy skills that “foster critical thinking and promote student engagement in civics education.” Is this what she objects to?
Johnston’s interpretation of critical race theory is based on widely spread misperceptions that continue to be echoed by those who have not taken the time to check the facts.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow