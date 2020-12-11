Some suggestions for the DN
A letter published on Dec. 7, “Cuts at the newspaper” by subscriber Dana Dolsen, deserves a response. Dolsen writes seeking some compensation for the loss of the Monday edition of the Daily News. What this writer may not understand is that local journalism is an endangered species nationwide, and failing local papers are a loss to their communities https://nyti.ms/2LdxHPP.
Yes, the Daily News is a business, but it also performs a vital and irreplaceable civic function. Instead of demanding your money back, recognize an opportunity to practice some community philanthropy this holiday season. Give a gift subscription to the Daily News to a family member or friend. Let a local merchant know that you enjoy doing business with them because they advertise in the Daily News.
Having put in a good word, however, I would ask the owner/operators of the Daily News if they’ve done all they can to offer their subscribers good value while at the same time cutting costs. A couple of ideas come to mind:
1. Rather than cutting Monday, which leaves subscribers without a paper for three consecutive days and makes the Tuesday edition play catch-up, cut Wednesday or Thursday.
2. Cut the Associated Press service. There are hundreds of outlets where subscribers can get better coverage of national/world news and professional/college sports. Instead of AP, partner with other local newspapers in the Northwest to bring us the local and regional news we can’t get anywhere else.
And it’s time to admit that local hobbyists (or for that matter, second graders) could provide more entertaining advice columns, puzzles, horoscopes and comics than you print now, and probably for little more than the enjoyment of being published.
Tim Trese
Pullman
Hoping Idaho joins Texas
I’m writing today to ask that Idaho joins Texas in the Supreme Court suit against battleground states over unconstitutional changes in election law.
States need to ban together on this or we are at risk of losing the republic.
Kirk Koefod
Troy