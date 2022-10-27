Obesity not a reasonto reject hospital bond

I am writing in response to the opinion column from last week about the hospital bond and the writer’s decision not to support it. As a retired pediatrician who spent 30 years practicing in the community, I have some thoughts. Anyone who is interested in the bond and has questions should look at the YouTube recording of a recent presentation by the hospital administration given to the Pullman League of Women Voters (lwvpullman.org). Click on events and then click on the YouTube tab. This will provide you with a clear idea of the plan. And then refer to the Daily News article from this week on the crowded emergency department.

The columnist correctly states that metabolic syndrome/obesity are increasing at a rapid rate. Pediatricians have long practiced anticipatory guidance focusing on healthy dietary choices and the importance of daily exercise. As the saying goes “you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink” or provide the resources needed for a healthy diet and opportunities for outside play. Consider the backlash Michelle Obama received for pushing more fresh fruits and vegetables in school lunches. This is a complex societal problem. Parents, especially those in marginal economic situations, are exhausted; childcare options are expensive and getting more difficult to access, dietary choices that are fast and easy are not nutritional. Furthermore, the emotional eating associated with the increase in adolescent anxiety and depression that has been evident over the last 10-plus years.

