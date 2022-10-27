Obesity not a reasonto reject hospital bond
I am writing in response to the opinion column from last week about the hospital bond and the writer’s decision not to support it. As a retired pediatrician who spent 30 years practicing in the community, I have some thoughts. Anyone who is interested in the bond and has questions should look at the YouTube recording of a recent presentation by the hospital administration given to the Pullman League of Women Voters (lwvpullman.org). Click on events and then click on the YouTube tab. This will provide you with a clear idea of the plan. And then refer to the Daily News article from this week on the crowded emergency department.
The columnist correctly states that metabolic syndrome/obesity are increasing at a rapid rate. Pediatricians have long practiced anticipatory guidance focusing on healthy dietary choices and the importance of daily exercise. As the saying goes “you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink” or provide the resources needed for a healthy diet and opportunities for outside play. Consider the backlash Michelle Obama received for pushing more fresh fruits and vegetables in school lunches. This is a complex societal problem. Parents, especially those in marginal economic situations, are exhausted; childcare options are expensive and getting more difficult to access, dietary choices that are fast and easy are not nutritional. Furthermore, the emotional eating associated with the increase in adolescent anxiety and depression that has been evident over the last 10-plus years.
Our community hospital’s main purpose is to provide excellent short term medical care — not change society. Modernizing the hospital’s emergency room, laboratory, and other life-saving infrastructure should not be tied to the challenging personal decision of achieving a healthy diet and exercise. Perhaps the writer should run for office or organize a communitywide effort to effect change.
Lennis Boyer
Pullman
The hospital … and climate
I started my Saturday with a mistake: I read Chuck Pezeshki’s opinion piece. Not only was it a waste of time, it was also not about the Pullman hospital bond despite its title (spoiler: this letter isn’t either). Instead, Chuck pointed to a major problem (obesity) which, in his opinion, should be prevented instead of our community being prepared to care for those affected by it. Next, he argued that the prevention is someone else’s responsibility (doctors). Identify the problem, blame someone else for it and turn your back on anyone affected. I don’t agree with this approach. Rather, I think we all bear responsibility for helping to solve the major problems our society faces.
Take global warming. We could just blame the previous generation and politicians for not taking action and then just not think about it anymore. Unfortunately, that will not make the problem go away and leaves us unprepared to deal with its consequences. Instead, we can all raise our voices. This works: We see it in recent local examples. The Climate Justice League of Moscow High School is working with the school district and the city of Moscow to plan and fund installation of solar panels on district buildings. Moscow just adopted a climate action plan, initiated by requests from the community. The city of Pullman took a big step in the same direction a few days ago by establishing an Environmental Resilience Commission, an initiative strongly supported by members of the community who kept raising their voices to local, regional and national representatives and leaders, and continue to do so. You can do it too. Start by voting in November. Make your opinion heard — not only about the hospital bond but also about the climate. Then, keep telling your representatives that climate action can’t wait.
Amelie Schmolke
Pullman
Thoughts on insanity
Confounding is the possibility Republicans may soon control Congress. Conservatives are pushing nongovernance, duping the base with conspiracies and protecting gun rights of irresponsible maniacs who kill school children.
Unfortunately, Republicans have thrown in with a compulsive liar, believing everything Donald Trump babbles. Let’s review their “accomplishments.”
First and worst, Trump’s 2016 tax “reform.” Remember when Paul Ryan and the Donald stood in the House chamber, saying benefits to every middle class taxpayer would average $4,000 annually? Pfft!
Estimates are that two-thirds of the tax cut from the plan would go to the top 10%, while the bottom 50% would see no change at all. …
Besides this elitist wealth production, Republicans have, proposed nothing on health care and would force pregnant 10-year-old old girls into motherhood with stricter abortion laws (next is birth control and same-sex marriage).
Former conservative attorneys pushed election fraud misinformation before Trump’s judges. Yet, 65 times his appointees rejected their pathetic arguments.
At campaign rallies, the thief of a former president does not propose anything beneficial for Americans, instead whines about 2016.
This is just the short list and unrepresentative of democracy.
Through reduced oil production, Saudis are now influencing Republicans by sticking their tainted, terrorist oil influence into American politics.
Never forget. Saudis flew three hijacked airliners into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Congressional Democrats aren’t quite as ignorant as Republicans. But, they are sane. And a far cry from the insanity former conservatives believe.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Use your superpower
Throw the bums out. You and I may not always agree on who the bums are, but we know that “You’re out!” is a cornerstone of our democracy. Lobbyists, dark money and blind ambition can be thwarted, but only if we vote, and this November, only if we vote against candidates who refuse to accept election outcomes unless they win. “Heads I win, tails you lose” will not work. Our democracy is on the brink of skidding off the rails into the ditch of autocracy, and the chaos and economic meltdown history leads us to expect will follow. Those Venezuelan refugees Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard once lived in a democracy with a higher standard of living than ours but lost it to grifters with a disturbingly familiar playbook. Don’t make the mistake of thinking it can’t happen here. Our vote is our superpower; use it or lose it.
Karen Swoope
Colfax
Climate and your vote
What does “vote climate” mean? These signs are appearing around our area: “Vote like Earth depends on it,” and “There is no Planet B.” How do we respond?
Consider climate impacts at the local and state levels in the upcoming election. For example, the Idaho legislature in its last session voted (H660) to forbid municipalities from passing stricter energy codes than state standards, and voted (S1254a) to remove vehicle emissions testing requirements in the Treasure Valley (which has the worst air quality in Idaho).
These laws barred local communities from taking positive action on climate. How did your incumbent candidates for the Idaho legislature vote on these issues? If elected, how will candidates vote on similar issues? Using this spreadsheet you can find out how your legislators voted on key issues: bit.ly/LegislatorVotes2022.
Political action at all levels is critical if we are to prevent the worst effects of climate change: it all begins with your vote.
Mary DuPree
Moscow
Voting for Gresback
I am voting for Tim Gresback for Dist. 6, House Seat B in the Idaho Legislature. He will work to promote vocational education that will equip our young people for entering jobs in a modern economy. He will work to get funds for replacing our aging schools. He will work to make higher education more affordable. His knowledge and experience in the legal profession will help him to craft good legislation that won’t be found unconstitutional and cost taxpayer money.
Tim is no stranger to community involvement having been involved with hockey and serving as president of the Palouse Ice Rink. He is well respected in the legal field having been honored as “Trial Lawyer of the Year” and having received the state bar’s Professionalism Award. Tim will work to ensure the Legislature carries out its promise to provide $330 million to K-12 public schools and $80 million a year for higher ed to fund career-technical education programs at community colleges or four-year colleges and universities. Vote for Tim for positive action in the Legislature that will truly help Idaho.
Mary Jo Van Gerpen
Moscow
Support for Nelson
I wholeheartedly support David Nelson as he seeks reelection as Idaho state senator for Dist. 6. Senator Nelson has spent most of his life supporting social and civic service. During his first term as Idaho state senator, he has held frequent town hall meetings both digitally and in person to be able to connect with all his constituents and has listened carefully and respectfully to what folks say they need from him. As a retired educator, I am especially pleased with the attention Nelson has given to public education. Idaho schools are in need of attention to infrastructure and well-rounded curriculum rich in STEM, language arts, social sciences and fine arts. Our children are the future. We owe it to them to offer the best possible preparation for their roles in the twenty-first century. Will you join me in reelecting Nelson for Idaho senator of Dist. 6?
Frances Rodríguez
Moscow
Seek these qualities
What are the qualities we need in our elected officials?
We need them to be thoughtful since they will need to weigh competing positions.
We need them to have the ability to focus, to be able to evaluate complex information to make good decisions about our safety, schools, health and environment.
We need them to be collegial and to work with other lawmakers, administrators and constituents who may have competing views.
We need them to respect the values of hard work and fairness.
We need them to be leaders our children can look up to.
I know David Nelson, Tim Gresback and Trish Carter-Goodheart to have the qualities and character that we need to represent our interests. I urge you to vote for them this November.
Peggy Jenkins
Moscow
Don’t take chances
If I don’t have bodily autonomy, what basic freedoms do I have? Is that what you want for yourself, your daughters, your sisters, your nieces, your friends? If the Republicans get rid of Social Security and Medicare as they are proposing, we are looking at a huge majority of elders losing their housing, their health and their dignity. Is that what you want as a future for your parents, your grandparents and yourself? Your life and the lives of your family cannot afford the Republican agenda. You can take your chances, or you can vote for Democratic candidates who won’t take those rights away. Inflation and gas prices are temporary. The lives of our families are not.
Debbie McNeil
Pullman
Slow the momentum
The upcoming election is an important one for our region and our state. We have the opportunity to slow the momentum that threatens to move Idaho further towards the ultra-right wing radicalism espoused by many Republican candidates.
Please vote to restore moderation and bipartisanship to our state. Vote for David Nelson for the Idaho State Senate and Tim Gresback for Idaho House Seat B. For statewide races, please vote for Tom Arkoosh for attorney general, and for Kaylee Peterson for the U.S. House of Representatives. All of these candidates will help move Idaho back towards responsible, representative, integrity-based government.
LuVerne Grussing
Juliaetta
The best choice
I came to a wonderful place, Moscow, in 1963 to attend the University of Idaho. Since that time, I have come to love this place and many people who are my neighbors and friends. Over time I discovered that Moscow is in fact two towns, the University of Idaho and residential and downtown Moscow.
After graduation, one day stands out more than most. I went to get a loan from a bank and met a wonderful person, BJ Swanson. I did not stay in her bank very long because she told me, “Don’t get a loan here. The bank down the street has a lower rate of interest than we do.” From that moment on, my trust in BJ has never wavered.
I had the good fortune of knowing a great “man about town.” He had been financially ruined by a divorce. He was so ashamed of his circumstance that he did not know what to do. He asked for my advice. I told him about Swanson: a compassionate, intelligent woman who would give him sound guidance. He sought BJ’s advice and with her help was able to solve his problems. Years later, BJ thanked me for urging my friend to contact her. BJ said she had helped many others in similar circumstances.
If you are a registered voter in Latah County, please vote for Swanson. She is honest, compassionate, and takes real pride in her public service. BJ brings with her a wealth of knowledge as a banker and has served as the current treasurer of Latah County since 2018.
Stan Smith
Viola
Backs Lamar, Bohman
Tom Lamar and John Bohman are the best choices for Latah County commissioners. They have both been involved in numerous community organizations and are always willing to give their time to all parts of the county. Lamar was supportive of the airport expansion, helped facilitate the move of the drivers license office to a more convenient location, contacted federal and postal officials about the Deary post office, and has been appointed to numerous commissions and committees by both Democratic and Republican office holders.
As a farmer, Bohman certainly is interested in protecting the aquifer and keeping safe water for our area. He has been chosen by his peers to be fire chief in Troy and served on the Farm Service Agency board and local emergency medical services.
Both Lamar and Bohman are committed to protecting the environment, keeping public lands available for all to enjoy, promoting affordable housing and serving the total county community.
Please vote for educated, responsible leadership and support Lamar and Bohman for Latah County commissioners.
Raleigh Rossand Linda Ross
Deary
Carter-Goodheart impressive
I recently had the opportunity to hear Idaho Legislative Dist. 6 House Seat A Democratic candidate Trish Carter-Goodheart speak and I was immediately impressed by her commitment to our community and her deep experience and understanding of vital issues facing Idaho families. She is a candidate who will advocate for Dist. 6 residents and support our schools, libraries and right to healthcare freedom. Please join me in supporting Carter-Goodheart for Dist. 6 House A on Nov. 8.
Sarah VanGundy
Moscow
Denied a basic freedom
For all their talk about crime and freedom and liberty, Republicans hope we ignore the fact that by stacking the US Supreme Court with justices who overturned Roe v. Wade they have effectively turned 50 percent of our population and their health providers into potential criminals. The Constitutional right of Idaho women to determine their wellbeing and that of their families was stripped from them. Yet a woman in the U.S. is still twice as likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than women in all other economically advanced societies across the world.
Republicans tell voters economic issues are more important than their efforts to strip away women’s Constitutional right to control their own bodies. But being pregnant and giving birth is hugely expensive, and so is increasing the size of one’s family.
Idaho Republicans’ economic solution? Tax refunds and a reduced 5.8% flat tax for all. Will this cover the expenses of your pregnancy and birth at a hospital? How about daycare so you can go to work? Meanwhile Idaho Republicans refuse to raise the state’s measly $7.25 minimum wage to help workers.
Idaho has been a deep red state for decades: housing costs have skyrocketed, our minimum wage doesn’t budge, and now being pregnant may force women to consider a decision that is suddenly a felony. Republicans are denying women ownership of their own bodies — the most fundamental of all our liberties and freedoms. We can change this. Vote Democrat.
Leontina Hormel
Moscow
Full support for hospital
We are voting “yes” for Proposition 1 on Nov. 8 and fully support Pullman Regional Hospital. Our family has greatly benefited from the physicians and care at Pullman Regional Hospital. Our son, James, was born with a pediatric condition that is relatively rare but fully treatable with a surgical procedure. After James started exhibiting symptoms of the condition, an ultrasound and Pullman Regional Hospital physicians were able to diagnose the condition. Once diagnosed, James was able to have the procedure performed and return to healthy child development. Our family believes his return to good health is a direct result of the medical technology, staff and physicians available at Pullman Regional Hospital. More recently, we have followed up with the exceptional physicians of Palouse Pediatrics (a group included in the Pullman Regional Hospital physician network). Our family has sought consultation (often after-hours) for a variety of symptoms. We very much appreciate this personalized service and believe such care would not be available in the future if we do not support our community hospital today. Please join our family in supporting Pullman Regional Hospital.
James Onstadand Blair Onstad
Pullman