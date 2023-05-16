In his service

The other evening I was walking through the Moscow Cemetery looking over the family grave markers as to their needs for Memorial Day. You have to understand that I’m close to 70 years old, and our families have been in this area many generations. I came across my great grandfather’s large stone. On top of it is a fair sized cross with the Gaelic writing of “IHS” in a diagonal format, which stands for “In His Service,” the daily service of our Lord Jesus Christ and God our Father, through the power of the Holy Spirit. I am his, I belong to him. He created me, watches over me and my family. There is a power there, for those who believe. For those who have a relationship with Jesus, and with that power is peace.

In looking at today’s age and times, I wonder how many folks conduct their lives under a higher authority than themselves. It seems that everyone, well most everyone, is out for themselves. They are the captains of “their own ship.” In watching the news, where does that get ya? It looks to me like it runs people’s lives upon the rocks.