City fortunate to have Parker
Julia Parker is running for Moscow City Council. Julia has been a University of Idaho instructor, and is now a board-certified nurse specializing in elder care. Julia is an advocate for a welcoming community atmosphere, local businesses and agriculture. Visit her website at votejuliaparker.com and read about all of her talents and experience. Moscow is so fortunate to have such a talented woman running for our city council.
Dee Blair
Moscow
Missing coverage
There was a march from City Hall to East City Park in Moscow on Oct. 2 in support of reproductive rights. I was dismayed there seemed to be no coverage of this important gathering in the paper. I am known as a Luddite but I searched both my printed and online Daily News and found nothing. Did I miss something or did you?
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
Editor’s note: The Daily Newsdid not cover the event.
Remove columnist
Trolling the Palouse that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a “clown or an evil elf”? You can’t be serious?
After the last Chuck Pezeshki column there is no doubt what the Daily News needs to do. Please remove Pezeshki from your columnists.
We don’t need more of this stupidity in the “public square” that is your paper. You already have one wing nut, MAGA enthusiast, dribbling out nonsensical moronic rants. Do you really need two?
Please don’t worry for Dr. Chuck. I am sure his ego will be just fine … thrilling 20-year-olds from Wenatchee with his pithy intellect should be enough to keep him happy.
This country is in serious peril. From Trump and his cult followers to a self-described lefty tree hugger, there really is no bottom to the depths these people will go.
Very sad.
Rob Anderson
Pullman
Grantham is committed
You’ve already heard how qualified Tricia Grantham is for the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners. Tricia also serves the community in other caring and heartfelt ways. As a member of Threshold Choir of the Palouse, she joins in song to bring comfort to those near death. Tricia joyfully joins her voice with the Merry Minstrels bringing music to the caring communities of the Palouse: Avalon Care Center, Bishop Place, Regency Pullman, Circles of Caring, and other places that serve those needing care.
These activities illustrate Tricia’s deep commitment to healthcare and her connections beyond the hospital to other healthcare providers. Her many years of public service in the field of community health and social work give her a wealth of expertise.
Please cast your vote for Tricia Grantham for Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners, Hospital District 1-A. We need her experience, understanding, and dedication.
Ginny Hauser
Pullman
Support for Grantham
Knowledgeable, compassionate, professional and devoted to health and patient care are but a few of the attributes that describe Tricia Grantham. I respect her and her sense of integrity and responsibility. She listens, observes, and always gives thoughtful consideration of ideas presented to her. More valuable attributes for someone we want in any leadership role.
Her experience with the Council on Aging & Human Services have contributed to her understanding of the need for excellent patient care and hospital services.
Serving on the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners for 17 years (seven years as president) is reason enough to reelect her so that she can continue serving our community with the thoughtfulness and care she is well known for. Serving on the Friends of Hospice Board with Tricia, I have seen first hand how valuable her contributions and vision for better health and patient care for Pullman mean to her.
These are critical issues which she will continue to address and fight for.
Tricia is someone I clearly support and hope will continue to serve Pullman and surrounding communities in the very best and most positive ways possible. We believe that she is the best and most valuable candidate for the position of PHR Hospital District 1-A Commissioner so please join Jerry and me in reelecting Tricia Grantham.
Rosalie Harms
Pullman
Columnist held back
There are those occasions that I find myself aghast at agreeing with Chuck Pezeshki. This is one of them. Chuck showed admirable restraint in his Daily News “Clown or evil elf? Either way, Fauci has to go” opinion of Oct. 9. But Chuck went to excess in that restraint. At a time Dr Fauci could have single-handedly lead our nation along a path of sanity and common sense, he actually raised the panic level at every level of government to send us back 100 years, dragging many nations along with us. But yes, the column has its limitations. Hit ‘im again, Chuck.
Robert Callihan
Potlatch
New moral voice needed
“May God save us from moral busybodies.” So ends Dale Courtney’s Oct. 13 Daily News opinion piece. I agree. May God save us from moral busybodies like Dale Courtney.
In “His View” after “His View,” he berates those who do not share his views of the world, our government, our educational system, our community, our selves. He judges harshly those who care for the health of our country and our community in ways that he does not share. He worries about threats to his freedom.
Does he worry about the freedom of asylum-seeking migrants to cross arbitrary political borders? Or the freedom of women to have a choice about the well-being of their own bodies?
Perhaps it is time for the Daily News to give someone else a chance to voice her or his moral opinion.
Walter Hesford
Moscow