The scams keep coming
Bad news folks. The charlatan continues misinforming — Abracadabra! COVID-19 is history; I and I alone; geezers — die for the good of the economy; get used to it (translation: get over it, you stinking libtards); and all presidential criticisms are a hoax — deceptions always Trumpers have fallen for.
Now, the scam called Screw the Taxpayers or the CARES Act, magnificently benefits certain selected businesses — especially the Trump clan, congressional families and businesses, Kanye West, billionaires and corporations, all receiving billions in PPP “loans.” Small businesses and people are left out. Not surprising really, since “conservatives” obviously derive great satisfaction being bent over by Republican politicians.
We have received our relief money. Since we’re entering the fifth month of the pandemic, this amounts to 250 bucks/month each.
According to many economists, including Robert Reich, as a looming, massive foreclosure/bankruptcy crisis closes in, the Senate is concerned with nothing. Many citizens have yet to receive any relief, especially Native Americans. Many job losses are permanent. The administration is taking credit for an improved jobs report? These are not “new” jobs Vice President Mike Pence lied about. These are mostly workers returning from layoffs. These deceptions represent an absolute failure of the Trump administration and Congress, proof not one of these ignorant bastards deserves being reelected.
Now, the Republican deity is proposing to blackmail governors and public schools into reopening by threatening to withhold funding if they don’t comply with his and Education Secretary Betsy Devos’ dictates. Ain’t dat nice?
Jim Roach
Moscow
A love relationship with God
William Brock, in His View, “Who speaks for the Lord God Almighty?”, picks a fallacious introductory example, that of an inanimate bolt to compare to religion. He lumps Christianity in with all religions, which is to misunderstand what Christianity is, and then he picks a horrible example of someone who claims to be a Christian, I presume to try to make fun of or belittle Christianity.
Christianity is a love relationship with the Lord God Almighty, the Creator of this amazing universe and the wonderful Earth we live on, us included. Religions are man’s efforts to earn God’s approval and get blessings from him, especially eternal life. Jesus, God the Son, became a man and died for humanity’s sins, their rejection of a love relationship with God, to restore those who really want that relationship to God.
Christians are people who have responded to this amazing love offer by enjoying entering a personal relationship with God and doing those things that please God because we want to. One of the benefits of this relationship is a glorious eternal life with God. God instituted death to force humanity to address their relationship to God.
We are not mechanical robots; we can freely choose to accept God’s love offer or reject it. People who have never heard or read a word of the Bible can still know that there is an amazing creator God just by observing creation. God promises that those who seek after him with all their hearts, a love relationship, will find Him. Since He is God Almighty, he can handle the details. Today I live in a love relationship with God and seek to do those things which are pleasing to him, which I find in his word, the Bible, because I want to please him.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
“Mask, and you shall Receive”
My niece (Amy) and her husband (Kevin) run a delightful cafe in Northport, Mich., located on Grand Traverse Bay. They are still in the order online-pickup mode of business. In their delivery window they have the following sign: “Mask, and you shall Receive.” Sounds like a fair shake to me.
Tom Dickinson
Viola
Is the drinking water safe?
The facts revealed by Biobot Analytics, on behalf of the City of Moscow, regarding the findings of the presence of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater are sobering. I am thankful and appreciative of this study’s initiation and continuance as but one way of tracking the spread of the virus and as an alert for our citizenry to be more vigilant in their practices of wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands.
Yet I, for one, am curious about the effectiveness of the wastewater reclamation process in cleaning, i.e. eliminating COVID-19 from our drinking water. I would anticipate that post-treatment sample testing also occurs, at the very least weekly if not daily.
However, there is no mention of any such results. If indeed there is COVID-19 presence tests that are being conducted post-treatment, where are their results made available so we, as citizens, may be reassured of the safety of our potable water supply? Alternatively, shouldn’t such tests be initiated and their results reported?
Dana E. Dolsen, MSc
Moscow
ITD wasting time, resources
In a July 3 Daily News article that leaves much unsaid, Ken Helm stated that the Idaho Transportation Department will delay construction of the Thorn Creek Road to Moscow U.S. Highway 95 project until next year, due to its need to “finish purchasing right of way... and obtain a wetlands mitigation permit” from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
ITD’s Environmental Impact Statement for the project presented three action alternatives, each deemed practicable and meeting the purpose and need of the project. The EIS reveals the eastern alignment (E-2) as the most environmentally damaging, and the central alternative (C-3) as the least. Clean Water Act and USACE regulations allow issuance of a wetlands permit only for a project alternative that is the least environmentally damaging practicable alternative. Clearly, E-2 does not qualify. ITD should have planned for this permit since project inception in 1999.
ITD has consistently favored E-2, and seemed to realize it had problems only after it submitted its CWA application in 2017. At that time, USACE asked for additional information to address E-2’s significant impacts on wetlands. ITD then hired more consultants and tried to show a reduction of environmental value for E-2-impacted wetlands and an increased value of C-3-impacted wetlands. While several landowners along E-2 continue to delay their right-of-way sales, ITD still has not provided requested wetlands information to USACE.
Had ITD chosen to expand within the current Highway 95 alignment, an EIS would not have been required. Had ITD selected C-3 as the preferred EIS and CWA alternative, USACE might have accepted C-3 as the least environmentally damaging practicable alternative and have already granted a wetlands permit. ITD has wasted 21 years and taxpayer funding on its attempts to acquire permits for E-2, the most environmentally damaging Highway 95 alignment.
Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition Board of Directors
Moscow