On a walk this morning, I reveled in the springtime warmth of the sun and noticed I wasn’t alone. All over the lawns in the neighborhoods the dandelions are up and open. I was so glad to see them, then said to myself, “wait, you used to pull them as weeds.” That made me think.
You see, I’ve been reading up about dandelions. I’ve learned that they are an early source of nectar for bees that badly need flowers after a long, cold winter. I’ve learned the whole plant is edible, that the leaves are great for salad, that the root has been used for centuries as a staple food source. So why did I for so long vilify this hardy plant?
I was taught it is a weed. But thanks to my ability to learn, to take in new information and to change my behavior accordingly, I now see the benefits of leaving the dandelions unmolested.
I believe in education.
Here in Idaho we have learned the benefits of random acts of kindness; we wouldn’t shoot at someone who gets lost and pulls into our driveway, we would help them find the house they are seeking. We have learned that school teachers are trained to help children grow and learn, and not ask those teachers to keep a gun in their desk. We know our librarians. We trust them to use their expertise to make the experiences of libraries great for all the community. We honor our physicians and the hard decisions they make with their patients every day.
Or do we?
If I could learn to change my behavior in the garden, couldn’t our residents seek to learn more about how to live in the beloved community?
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Praise for city employees
The Moscow Water Department deserves high praise for its handling of the recent water main break on South Hayes Street. It gave quick and accurate notice of the problem and the anticipated repair time, provided thorough information about precautions to take until the water health had been tested and prompt notification of return to normal service when the tests were complete. Water department employees were professional, courteous and informative, not to mention skillful in repairing the break. As residents, we should not forget that numerous diligent professionals maintain our parks and recreation facilities, streets and street lighting, water supply, sewer and storm drains and other services. None of those things “just happen” but are provided and maintained by hard-working city employees at every level. We especially appreciate their efforts when they quickly and professionally resolve a problem affecting our health.