Narco states and profit
Tucker Carlson is so cute; he’s excited by the violence of prohibition’s drug wars. Of course he says it’s all Biden’s fault.
Houston, Texas. More murders than Detroit. “There is a war in Mexico, and it has moved here. Mexico is in the middle of a war … that has raged on for more than a decade that has likely killed more than 100,000 people so far” (“This is a Highly Dangerous Situation,” Fox News, March 17).
In Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, trucks are left burning in the street after a three-hour gun battle between cartels and government forces. No one comes to put out the fires or to arrest anyone. That’s not a law enforcement action. That’s a war.
“A few years ago, the Sinaloa cartel used heavy machine guns and armored vehicles to win a pitched battle against the Mexican military. That’s a war, a civil war, just feet from our border” (Fox News).
Mr. Carlson says the war in Ukraine and the drug wars are the same, in that neither the Ukraine nor the U.S. invited the war. I suspect he knows better. At least we, here on the Palouse, know that the drug wars flow naturally from competition for the monopoly profits in the black market of America’s prohibition. We know how to silence the machine guns and reduce the murder rate.
Mr. Carlson calls Mexico a narco state, as though that were the nature of Mexico. But narco states are created by competition for prohibition’s monopoly profits. Gee whiz, Tucker! Mexico has asked us to stop the bloody prohibition. But we haven’t; too many people are profiting from prohibition and its drug wars.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
They hear only themselves
After many years hearing the far (?) right masters of sneering schoolboy snark come up with denigrating names (some of which I admit are clever) for, well, pretty much anyone that has an opinion other than one in lockstep with theirs, I decided to see if I could come up with a label that fits that group.
It was admittedly not easy, given that I am of the “hopey-changey” let’s be nice to and respectful of others and try to make the world a better place group (which as far as I’m concerned is exclusive to neither left nor right). Some of the candidates were: “The great unglued” (not defined); “hyperbolists,” with a new definition of “those who seek to sow paranoia about nonexistent problems;” and “selfists,” defined as “those who believe that any perspectives other than their own are automatically suspect.
But in the end I decided on a nod to the past (thanks Doug Wilson), electing to call them “Neo-Intoleristas” for their determination to always be the loudest voices so that all they can hear is themselves.
Heather Nelson
Moscow