Vaccines and seatbelts
As someone who is in favor of a vaccine mandate, when I saw Mr. Courtney’s column, “May God save us from moral busybodies,” I could not help but feel he had missed the point.
Vaccines, similar to seatbelts, are about risk management. We mandate them in the name of pragmatism, not morality. Both of these are simple and effective methods for greatly reducing (not eliminating) your chances of hospitalization or death as you go about your day.
Forgoing the vaccine is worse than forgoing your government mandated seatbelt, though. If I do not get vaccinated, not only am I putting myself in danger, but I am making the precautions taken by those around me less effective by contributing to the continued circulation and spread of the virus.
I say this because people who have had neither the vaccine or covid are more likely to contract and spread covid. The more cases of covid there are out in the wild, the more likely it is for it to slip past your vaccine safeguard — or your natural immunity safeguard, if you have it. Returning to the seatbelt analogy, you are not just refusing to wear your seatbelt; you are also cutting part of the way through everyone else’s.
Please get vaccinated, and please do consider supporting vaccine mandates.
Kevin Hudson
Pullman
About Initiative 1436
I am writing in response to the stories: “SEL: Washington’s long-term-care tax will be problematic” by Elaine Williams, Sept. 8; and “Schweitzer urges Inslee to end long-term care insurance benefit” by Anthony Kuipers, Aug 6.
I appreciate the efforts of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News to help inform workers about this new program and payroll tax. And, I would like to add some additional information that may be helpful for Washington voters to know.
As a reminder, in January, every Washington employee will pay the tax on their income, whether they live in Idaho, Oregon or Washington. Only those living in the state will be eligible for benefits.
This means that a lot of people will be forced to pay this tax, and never receive a dollar of benefit.
Thankfully, strong and bipartisan opposition to this measure continues to grow. Last month, more than 20 senators from both parties wrote Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to suspend the program. In another appeal, 160 businesses and organizations spanning every industry in the state have shared their concern.
Recently, a group of citizens filed Initiative 1436, that would make it optional to participate in the state-run long-term care program — allowing any employee to opt in or out, at any time. Please learn more about this initiative, by visiting restorewashington.org — and consider signing I-1436 today.
Edmund O. Schweitzer III
Pullman
Schweitzer is president and chief technology officer of SEL
Not adding to the division
My next-door neighbors have a U.S. flag hanging in front of their home. Problem is, it hangs upside down, the sign of distress. The couple living there are comfortably retired, so I suspect it is a political statement. Do I want to ask them why? Do I want to ruffle feathers on my street? No, not really. I’m with the 93 percent of Americans who are sad and troubled at our divided country (google “More in Common”). I don’t want to add to the division.
But how best to respond to the many signs around us that are telling “us vs. them” stories? My way increasingly is to respond with kindness, with love, with an open heart. It’s not easy. I’ve done my own ragging on the other side, but it never ends with good feelings. It never results in a neighbor, an acquaintance or a family member saying, “Yes, you are right and I’m wrong.”
So now I won’t do it. I don’t want to sow more division. When my fellow dog walker says there are reasons why people of color are lesser than whites, I respond with “that’s not how I see it, we all want the same things, like love and education and good will,” then I leave it at that.
When I was young, in the 1960s, the press bemoaned that there was little difference between a Republican and a Democrat in Congress. Legislation passed with bipartisan majorities. There have been other times when we as a nation have seen our common future as more important than our differences. We won’t get there by confrontation and discord. “Love thy neighbor as thyself” is more important than ever.
Zena Hartung
Moscow
Vote for Faunce
On Nov. 2, please vote for Ken Faunce for Moscow School Board. Ken is a genuine, caring public servant committed to the wellbeing of our community. He has helped guide our school district through the last two extremely challenging years with compassion and professionalism, listening to all sides and balancing the needs of students, teachers, administrators, parents and community while putting the safety of our children first. Few school districts have met the challenges of COVID-19 as successfully as ours has, and this was due in no small part to Ken’s efforts and talents.
As a parent of two school-aged children, I have complete faith in his leadership. If you want to do your part to support the continued success of our schools and our community, please vote for Ken Faunce.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Grand gesture or clever dodge?
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, admits openly that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time.
The inventor of the mRNA vaccine himself, Dr. Robert Malone, says that the vaccine “does not fully protect you from infection.” The vaccine, he remarks further, ”does not completely prevent you from transmitting the virus.” By the way, so-called COVID vaccines today are not, as many believe, fully FDA approved. They are marketed only under an “emergency use authorization” provision.
Most of us can’t speak the esoteric biotechnical language of trained virologists like Dr. Judy Mikovits, or Dr. Stefanie Seneff, or Dr. Joseph Mercola. But we can all understand the crude, earthy language of Dr. Maria Gonzales. Gonzales is an emergency room doctor working at a large United States Department of Health and Human Services-staffed hospital in Phoenix, Ariz. After witnessing many adverse reactions, including deaths, of her patients from the vaccine, Dr. Gonzales exclaims on a secretly recorded video: “This vaccine is full of s--t!” (Not to mention aborted fetal cell tissue.)
Although the CDC requires full reporting of every serious adverse vax reaction, one nurse at the same hospital, expressing frustration over completing a VAERS form, is recorded saying, “(I)t takes a half hour to fill out the damn thing.” So, apparently, the hospital has stopped doing it, because there are so many patients adversely affected. They can’t keep up with the paperwork.
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, has himself not gotten a vaccination. Why? Because, as this billionaire drug company magnate explains, he “does not want to cut in line.” What a grand and noble gesture. Or is it just a clever dodge to avoid a jab that might kill him?
Tim Moore
Potlatch
Editor’s note: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention addresses COVID-19 vaccinesafety at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3DSRxpH. Common myths and facts about the vaccine are addressed here: bit.ly/3ASCqKY