What is Socialism?
This letter comments on Dale Courtney’s “His View” column of March 4: “Why socialism in the US scares me to death.”
“Socialism” is not a simple term or concept. It is complex with variation and unclear or contradictory descriptions. Socialism can be in democratic governments or in autocratic governments.
Courtney’s examples of socialistic governments all have one thing in common. They were/are led by despots that control most economic entities. The disasters he described are due mainly to the corrupt and evil leaders, and not due to the principles of socialism.
Courtney ignores the governments with ‘successful socialism’. For example, all the Nordic countries are democratic and socialistic. They are economically successful with freely elected government leaders. These countries also lead the world in happiness ratings. People in these countries are cared for with education, housing, food and medical care. Basic human needs are met. There is not dire poverty or depravity, making the countries safer with low crime rates (e.g., Denmark: 0.1 murders per 100,000 population). There is a range of economic status. There are poor people, but not destitute. Wealth is not concentrated in 1 percent of the population.
Governments in these countries value meeting basic human needs of all citizens. Free market economics rule. Workers are paid what they are worth. A criticism of these countries is high taxes, but the taxes are equitable for all personal and corporation income levels. People do not complain much, because they are paid decent wages and the services mentioned above are “free.”
However, the Nordic countries have relatively low and homogenous populations. Some things that work for them may not work in high, diverse population countries. My perspectives come from Nordic government data and living a year in Denmark.
Steve Ullrich
Moscow
Not seeing what columnist sees
A little over two years ago, my family and I went to Germany, near Heidelberg, for a very short trip, but we did spend a couple of days outside of Amsterdam, then Brugge and Paris. All three countries have a Democratic Socialist system of various degrees. We never saw any shortages of food, or long lines out of shops — yes, long lines at the notable tourist venues, but hardly anything resembling the picture painted by Mr. Courtney in his recent piece.
Fact is, we found clean communities, no homelessness and a satisfied population. The autobahn and the freeways of the other countries were excellent, not like the patched roads we call our interstate highway.
Mr. Courtney did indeed describe a failed economic system that was imposed in Eastern Europe by a top-heavy tyrannical power. Social democracy though, is a political, social and economic philosophy that supports economic and social interventions to promote social justice within the framework of a liberal democratic polity and a capitalist-oriented economy.
Note, capitalism is encouraged, but the tax structure is aimed at curbing social inequality, eliminating underprivileged groups and eradicating poverty. It invests in universal support systems such as health care, elder care and child care. Education and job training are free. And, most importantly, workers are fairly compensated for their labors.
Maybe, Mr. Courtney needs to go back to Europe to experience what I saw. Then he can tell me what is so bad about social democracy.
Wayne Beebe
Pullman
The dangers of crop dusting
It was simply frightening to see a crop duster pass perhaps 50 feet in front of us and perhaps 20 feet off the ground. They are not slow. The strange smell of insecticide filled the car and I spent the next six or so weeks pretty much in bed nursing 10 out of 10 of the symptoms of moderate organophosphate poisoning.
In the past 10 years, while doing my reading concerning an infamous tummy bug virus I have noted the many books showing a relationship between the incidence of “paralytic virus infection” and such toxicants as mercury in teething power, Paris green (arsenic based insecticide) and Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT a bioaccumulative insecticide).
Adding much recent reading concerning organophosphates, I have no doubt that an incidence of viral acute disease will be made more acute as the levels of the toxicants rise. Indeed organophosphates are well known to increase the symptoms of respiratory disease which is often a factor in viral disease.
I hope you can appreciate how spooky it was for me to read a story in the Moscow Pullman Daily News on COVID-19 which was almost overlaid by a story telling people to be aware that crop dusting was beginning. During spring, I often see some of the symptoms of organophosphate poisoning from time to time. Perhaps we should be spending more time on toxicant regulation, management and enforcement?
Tod Merley
Pullman
We need accurate information
Wrong! Terence Day, in “His View” published March 12, states that COVID-19’s “death rate is much lower than influenza’s.” This is not true. Current estimates of the death rate for influenza are at most 0.1 percent, whereas estimated death rates for COVID-19 range from 1 percent to 3.4 percent. That means that the death rate for COVID-19 is at least 10 times the death rate for influenza and can be higher depending on the population studied. I find his statement ironic given that the title of his piece is “Find reliable sources for information on COVID-19.”
Elise Augenstein
Moscow
Trump helped create problem
Russ Vought, the acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, on last week doubled down on proposed cuts to health services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, despite the coronavirus outbreak.
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) reminded the White House budget director that the president’s blueprint proposed cuts to both the CDC and the Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund.
The Pennsylvania Democrat asked, “The question is today, as we sit here and we know about coronavirus and the impact it’s taking on the people of the world and the economies of the world and the stock market do you still propose cuts” … and the answer was ‘yes.’ Trump created the problem with the lack of testing kits because of his cuts to the CDC budget.
Kathy Graham
Moscow