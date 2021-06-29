Racial fear-mongering
In a recent visit to a Fort Worth, Texas, gun shop, reporter Kevin Williamson noted that long lines were forming outside the store and guns were “flying off the shelf.” A shop employee warned Williamson that he should expect “concentration camps for white people.” (The Week, June 11, 2021, “Why guns are flying off shelves,” nationalreview.com)
When Williamson added that not all the prospective gun buyers were white, but were also “African-Americans and Hispanics,” I thought, most Americans have at least one thing in common. We are suffering from the same shade of fear, bed-rocked into our innate tribal humanity, which forces us into separate camps. This latest fear-mongering aims to keep us there, and it is obviously working.
Attempts at integration aside, the majority of Americans live segregated lives. As a white American, I can state that we need no outside assistance to “concentrate” ourselves into our own, more upscale “camps for white people” — gated communities, suburbs and small towns across America, gentrified urban areas and retirement centers. Many white residents decry the rise of white supremacist military compounds. Yet, our own communities are enclaves where residents with guns have acted as self-appointed vigilantes to murder an unarmed Black man who jogged through their hallowed streets, and a Black teen walking too near the enclave, armed only with candy.
We have seen this year that any nightmare scenario is possible. However, the rumor that we should expect “concentration camps for white people” is, I believe, the latest in a long list of dangerous and unfounded conspiracy theories. It continues to stir the cauldron of fear, profits from the unspeakable sufferings of camp victims and survivors worldwide, and undermines the efforts of all who seek to live together in peace.
Lisa Kliger
Moscow
Ban fireworks this year
Given our conditions: high heat, super dry grasses and forests and moderate winds, I would think that it would be prudent for Latah and Witman counties and even the states of Idaho and Washington to ban all fireworks until these conditions change.
Last thing we need now is to have to endure the smoke of wildfires on top of the heat. Also it would make our combat veterans and pets happy. For the better good sometimes we need to change.
Roger Hayes
Moscow