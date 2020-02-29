Understand abortion through knowledge, not half-truth
The Quad-cities is immersed in education, including six institutions of higher learning. We pride ourselves in knowing. We aspire to make the world a better place with the knowledge we have attained.
Henceforth, I want to challenge readers on the particular topic of abortion. I believe most of us do not even know what an abortion entails beyond a camouflaged half-truth. We hear abortion defined as a “right” and a “choice,” but what really happens to both the mother and the baby during an actual abortion procedure? I ask educated readers to take some time, do the research and then make an informed decision about abortion.
In your search for truth, you will come across statistics – lots of numbers. Moreover, you will learn that abortion is not actually a “right,” but it is a medical procedure involving harsh chemicals, sharp instruments, serious pain, torn flesh, the shedding of blood and death.
I had a difficult time finding forthright information related to what happens to a mother and her baby during an abortion procedure. However, I discovered one website that interviewed a doctor who performed abortions in which he provides clinical descriptions describing the processes of the various types of abortions. That website is www.abortionprocedures.com.
For women who are experiencing the crisis of an unplanned pregnancy, there are so many wiser, safer options than abortion. Throughout the Quad-cities, there are professional and compassionate resources that will advocate for you throughout your entire pregnancy and beyond.
Kimberly McCullough
Pullman
Trump worried about his reelection, not medical crisis
Questions about the government’s capacity to monitor widespread outbreaks deepened because only 12 state and local health laboratories can test for Covid-19. The stock market selloff is caused by concern about the disease’s impact on the global economy. President Trump is trying to downplay the CDC’s concerns and warnings and at the same time is cutting funds for science and health related agencies and the republicans tried to take away ACA.
His fiscal year 2020 federal budget proposal in March recommended huge cuts across the federal government, including a 12-percent cut to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a 10-percent cut for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And then he puts Vice President Pence in charge who knows nothing about a medical crisis. Trump is only concerned about how this will affect his reelection.
Kathy Graham
Moscow
The Bible and wifely submission
Regarding biblical ideas of wifely submission, there are many churches that make sure there are women on their church counseling teams.
This can be especially reassuring for wives whose spouse has become abusive. Locally, Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse has counselors who understand and respect the faith perspective. And for a specifically faith-based approach on this issue, Abuse Recovery and Ministry Services in Moscow and its Spokane regional office, are useful resources.
Jim Weddell
Bertie Weddell
Pullman