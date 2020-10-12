Police need to enforce law
Dear Moscow Police Chief James Fry,
Your message on the city website affirms the Moscow Police Department’s “unique opportunity and obligation … to be a(n) … ethical representative of our City government.”
This obligation certainly includes the MPD’s “duty … to enforce municipal ordinances,” as Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles noted on Sept. 24.
Yet your department has stood by for weeks as hundreds gather regularly in deliberate defiance of Moscow’s Public Health Emergency Order 20-03. A couple of Sept. 23 arrests and citations are MPD’s only public response to the Christ Church “psalm sings” organized to defy the town’s social distancing and masking order. MPD’s failure to uphold the law has emboldened these law breakers and allowed the gatherings to grow in frequency and participation from across the Pacific Northwest.
I urge you to learn from and avoid events like those in Michigan, where at least three of the sixteen men charged in a terrorist plot to kidnap the governor and to take over state government were among those the police allowed to enter the state senate chamber with guns in April in open defiance of the governor’s stay-at-home orders
The U.S. president tweeted support for those who occupied the Michigan senate. He recently retweeted a message resisting enforcement of Moscow’s law, falsely claiming the “insane” and “heartbreaking” arrests were “for holding outdoor church services.”
I stand with local residents concerned that the MPD’s failure to enforce Moscow’s mask and social-distancing law could lead to something like Michigan here, and I call on the MPD to apply the order consistently and aggressively.
The order is constitutional. Its enforcement embodies the rule of law and is the lifeblood of democracy. Enforcement is also the obligation of the MPD. I ask that you and your officers fulfill that obligation.
Susan D. Ross
Moscow
The elephant in the room
I think it is interesting that the letters from former Democrat politicians endorsing Renee Love for House Seat B ignore the elephant in the room. Literally. The Republican caucus has 80-percent of the seats in the House. The vast majority of those Republicans are either running unopposed or are in safe “R” districts.
The best the Democrats can hope for is to pick off one or two Republican held seats — but the “R” supermajority would be unaffected. Despite all the fine words from Democrat candidates like Ms. Love about what they would like to accomplish in Boise, the reality is that the Democrat caucus does not have the votes to pass anything and they do not have the votes to stop anything.
Electing a Democrat to a House seat is the same as leaving that seat empty. In District 5, electing Renee Love would have far worse consequences than that — Caroline Troy has a seat on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) the committee that sets budgets for state agencies including the University of Idaho. Boise State has made no secret of the fact that they would like “funding parity” with the UI.
What this means in practical terms is that, if this were to happen, UI’s budget would be gutted and the local economy would suffer commensurately. The UI has no better friend in the legislature than Caroline Troy and her seat on JFAC gives her a powerful position to advocate for District 5. While I’m sure that many people at Boise State would be happy to see Ms. Love take that 5B seat, I implore you to vote Vandal: vote for Caroline Troy.
Mike Brown
Troy
Wondering about hypocrisy
I’m wondering how Christian hypocrites, claiming to be pro-life, can justify their bonehead belief in Trump. What is an acceptable number of deaths? Two hundred thousand? Oops, old news. So, a half million? A million? Or wait till Armageddon arrives? All because Trump acolytes choose to believe one ignorant man.
This zombie/cultish belief makes Jesus’ tenets boring. So, who to believe? Jesus or the Donald? They are not compatible. I believe you cannot vote for Trump and call yourself Christians, now ga-ga over the president’s third opportunity to appoint an anti-abortion Supreme Court Justice.
Mitch McConnell is hellbent on forcing lawmakers into Senate chambers to vote for Barrett — despite the president, republican senators, administration officials and advisors being diagnosed with COVID-19. Barrett will obediently take Trump’s loyalty oath and vote for an end to the popular Affordable Care Act and abortion (which, in my opinion, is a bandaid on the issue of unintended pregnancies.)
Astoundingly, McConnell has blocked hundreds of measures and legislated nothing beneficial except rich elites and President Chaos’ pro-life nominees. Christian judges — hooray abortion will end! — though rampant national problems abound. Besides, did not Jesus say, “fret not my boneheads, leave the judging to the judge?”
Now, an osteopathic doctor, Sean Connelly, is pretending to be an epidemiologist and obediently lying about the president’s condition. He puttered, stammered and danced around reporters questions creating more distrust over simple questions concerning President Chaos’ oxygen.
Who ever thought a well “educated” doctor, could become so tractable, obediently repeating bull? It’s laughable.
Jim Roach
Moscow
The heart of a nation
In my 87 years, I have seen the greatness of our country. All we have accomplished, through hard work, fears and love for this great nation. We now find ourselves at a crossroad, with the COVID-19 virus and an election. Wear a mask and protect other, and as for our election, Americans are divided by party affiliation and losing respect for each other. What are we teaching our children when hate enters the picture. We will get through these difficult times, as American we always do. Love your country. Freedom is ours to enjoy. Respect one another and vote.
Arlene Kellberg
Moscow
Supporting Nelson
I am writing to support the reelection of David Nelson as Idaho State Senator for the 5th District. David has been a particularly effective advocate for issues that are critical for all of us including infrastructure, healthcare, education and economic growth. His reelection will ensure continued focus on these vital areas of concern.
David’s work on internet access in lesser served rural areas is especially important for Latah and Benewah counties. High-speed internet access has been a persistent problem made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. People who live in rural Latah or Benewah County may have to work remotely; children may need to participate in online education; access telemedicine and government services will likely be needed. Many of these connections may not be possible with slow or nonexistent internet service.
David served on the Governor’s Broadband Task Force in 2019, which made several recommendations about effective ways to increase broadband internet access in District 5 and across the state. His reelection will help to make sure those recommendations are implemented.
Please support David Nelson when you vote Nov. 3. His expertise is needed now more than ever.
Robb Parish
Moscow