Testing, testing, testing
This is a national emergency. Tell your senators, representatives, governor and president. I just did. Widespread testing was needed two months ago. How is it possible that only 1 percent of Americans have been tested? Testing is being done at 150,000 per day (NY Times, April 17). At this pace, it will take six years to test everyone. When everyone can get a test, we will proceed on a lighted path. Without it, we are stumbling in darkness.
E. Patrick Fuerst
Moscow
Speech students made grade
Our high school seniors are missing out on all that goes with the last semester of high school. There has been a lot in the news lately about spring sports. But I would like to give a shout out to the seniors who are missing out because of another competition that was canceled due to the coronavirus.
That competition was the state speech competition which was scheduled for April in Coeur d’Alene. While not as well-known as sports, the Moscow High advanced speech students won the district competition on March 7 in Post Falls. There are not many spectators, but I have to say, that competition was as good as any I’ve seen.
Moscow High School educator Melissa Kirkland did a fantastic job preparing the students for the competition. With success at the districts, they were ready for state. Unfortunately, that won’t happen.
Congratulations to those students, and I know you would have rocked it at state. Your future is bright.
Susan Ripley
Moscow
Stress on those in poverty
As of last week, the New York state per-100K COVID-19 death rate is almost twice as high as New Jersey, seven times higher than Washington state, at least 25 times higher than in California, Florida, and eleven other states, and more than 50 times higher than in 18 other states. New York, New Jersey and Michigan deaths comprise 60 percent of the total. This is a “pandemic” of “hot spots.”
Higher than even the New York per-100K death rate is that of Louisiana’s St. John the Baptist parish. Along with New York City they have a very high rate of poverty and extremely high toxicant levels.
In general our response to the new virus places stress on those in poverty a great deal more than those who are not. So even more disease and death in impoverished places is to be expected. But toxicants simply make us more vulnerable to disease. At both sites much of the pollution is in the air.
At the most recent meeting of the Whitman County Health Department I was the only member of the public present. When they requested my input I requested that we measure the mercury levels in our natural gas and hold the use of insecticides and herbicides to their legal limits. I also requested that we move more toward strengthening the individual. I noted that this may well be very helpful to prevent deaths from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
I believe that preventing further damage to our economy while reducing toxicants may well be the best strategy to reduce the COVID-19 death rate and total deaths. We can face this now when we have strength, or when we are nutrient deficient and stressed out due to poverty. Our current course is unwise in my opinion.
Tod Merley
Pullman
Voters should not be fooled
It is unbelievable what that man will do to shift blame. We have 25,000 deaths and more mounting. So what does Trump do? Stops all funding for the World Health Organization. And says they tried to protect China early on when COVID-19 was still in Wuhan.
So what? What kind of evil guides this monster?
As if the WHO was the one who sat on its orange rump and frittered away two months of preparation. Nothing was going to stop the virus from spreading. It is a novel virus, meaning it had never occurred in man before. Thus, there was (and is) no medicine yet to protect us from it.
And recent biological research indicates that the line of infection for New York City came from Europe, not China, so the whole point about how he protected us by shutting down flights from China is bogus. The scientists started telling Trump back in December that the virus would invade America. The only way to have fought it better was to have rapidly produced tests and necessary medical equipment in advance in huge numbers, to initiate social distancing early, and as a final measure to initiate in-home isolation: All of which Emperor Trump chose whimsically to delay or not to do.
Don’t be fooled, my fellow voters. Trump is absolutely to blame for the unnecessarily large number of Americans who will die from this pandemic.
He cannot help but lie to you — try to shift blame. Don’t be bamboozled again.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Appreciates student voices
I appreciate the Daily News essays by the UI journalism students about how the pandemic has affected their lives, and I hope you will continue this series on other topics. Any theme, from the serious to the light-hearted. I get so disgusted reading about Trump. Well, I don’t read about him, but the headlines shout, and I change the channel or mute the volume, but he hangs in the air. He is poisonous to hope, essentially the opposite of how I was raised by Christian and Republican parents. (And the Unitarian Democrat I evolved into due to the times.) The essays by students — hard-working, honest, articulate, thinking, good-hearted, well-intentioned people — are antidotes to worry and fear.
Diana Armstrong
Moscow
Small town, big heart
I came to Moscow six years ago, a refugee from Southern California. It was not hard to fall in love with this place. The gorgeous landscape, the undulating fields, the appeal of Main Street, were simply the pallet of colors. The people imposed upon the canvas are the true painting of this remarkable town. It’s a breathtaking portrait. Kindness, generosity of spirit and an unfaltering sense of community.
Thank you all for making me feel so welcome here, and especially everyone at the University of Idaho who made it possible for me to become a student, and also made it possible for me to study abroad, which changed my life. I fell in love with Prague, and I fell in love with my beautiful Hungarian partner, who awaits my permanent return to the Czech Republic. My flight awaits. My love awaits. But I cannot leave without first telling all of you how blessed I felt to have lived here, and to wish you all a safe and prosperous future. Thank you for all that you have done for me, and for each other.
Sully Thornton
Moscow