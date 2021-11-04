COVID-19 not the flu
In an Oct. 29 letter to the editor, Joe Long wrote about treating viruses with soup, vitamin C and plenty of rest, but not communism. I assume he is relating vaccination with communism.
His treatment regimen would probably be adequate for the common cold. I doubt it would be effective treatment for polio (there is no treatment, only a vaccine to prevent it) or smallpox (again no treatment, only a vaccine) or rabies (no effective treatment for an established case).
Polio affects mostly children and can lead to paralysis, deformity or death. Mostly it causes flu-like symptoms but is still highly transmissible.
Who knows if the next kid is going to experience mild symptoms or deformity/death? The iron lung saved lives but didn’t treat the virus.
Smallpox has no treatment either but through vaccination has been eliminated worldwide. It caused severe illness, deformity and death.
An established case of rabies (no post exposure prophylaxis given in time) is nearly 100 percent fatal. (I expect Joe remembers the book “Old Yeller” who in today’s world would be vaccinated against rabies).
COVID-19 is currently a virus with no completely effective treatment. People live through it with supportive care — or not. How is it that a disease that affects ALL humans, ie. a pandemic (pan, meaning everything/all, plus demos, meaning a group of people), is questioned or disbelieved AT ALL? It is a public health issue.
’Nuff said.
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola
WSU’s water promise
Now that Washington State University has fired the highest paid state employee and four of his assistants, I wonder if they have enough money to finally fulfill their promise to the community to use recycled wastewater to water the golf course?
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse