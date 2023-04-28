Don’t be afraid of science

In today’s journey of the mind, let me invite you to travel back millions of years in time. Hold your Daily News up and make a small hole in it. Looking through the hole, what do you see?

For 99.98% of our life on the earth we were hunters and gathers. We saw the night sky, the sun, the moon. We lived inside the seasons, each bringing new temperatures, vegetation and game. Such was our pinhole awareness and understanding of life and the universe.

Recommended for you