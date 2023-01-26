Two years ago, my husband, Jerry Kendall walked away from Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care. He was found the following morning. The January night was as Daily News columnist Scotty Anderson (column, Jan. 21) described, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Jerry was dressed in a T-shirt, pajama pants and socks. He had been well-cared for at this clean facility, was properly clothed for his environment, bathed and well-fed.
Mr. Anderson asks “What things can be done to help those who are in danger due to Palouse weather?”
Recognizing “umbles” is a good start. When an individual encounters someone in this situation, take a second look and determine if that person may be in danger. Call for help.
Caregivers from Palouse Hills searched the facility and the immediate area. Off-duty caregivers came to help. The Moscow Police Department responded. Latah County Search and Rescue responded and stayed until Jerry was found. Facebook’s response was amazing. So many people searched their backyards. Every one of you touches my heart.
Change happens slowly, the exception being at the Moscow Police Department. Within one week they changed their policy of looking for missing persons. A drone was purchased and MPD is working with the FAA to make that a reality. In addition, James Fry has offered to host a tabletop discussion, including MPD, Latah County Sheriff’s Department, Palouse Hills, Bishop, Regency, Gritman Medical Center, and Pullman Regional Hospital, to clarify their positions in this situation and discuss possible improvements. Palouse Hills now has a secure facility.
“(W)hat could have been done differently in order to have had a favorable outcome for the young man?” Anderson asks. I have asked that question for the last two years. Change does happen because people like Anderson write to raise awareness.
The time has come for the government to fulfill the promises made to the residents of Idaho when they built Dworshak Dam.
The government purchased 10,000 acres of land surrounding the new reservoir.
Memorandum 10 of the 100-year Master Plan for Dworshak states that this land will be used for general access recreation by the public. With Potlatch closing so much of their Clearwater Forest land to motorized access and camping, the public needs more public land opened up for camping and access.
The public has been using Campground 28.4 as a primitive boat launch located 15 miles from Headquarters.
Contact your congressional representatives and ask them to fund improvements to this campground and boat launch located near Big Island airport.
We need this low-waterboat launch.