Two years ago, my husband, Jerry Kendall walked away from Palouse Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care. He was found the following morning. The January night was as Daily News columnist Scotty Anderson (column, Jan. 21) described, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Jerry was dressed in a T-shirt, pajama pants and socks. He had been well-cared for at this clean facility, was properly clothed for his environment, bathed and well-fed.

Mr. Anderson asks “What things can be done to help those who are in danger due to Palouse weather?”

