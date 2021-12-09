A restored world
Columnist Nick Gier in His View (Dec. 2) relates an incident where he quoted the Bible out of context to claim God approved sinful behavior. At the end of the creation week, God observed all that he had created and said it was “very good.” At that moment there had been no sin and all God’s creation was very good.
Later, God gives Adam the first prophecy in the Bible, “in the day you eat from the tree of knowledge of good and evil, dying you will surely die.” With his wife’s encouragement, Adam did eat of the tree and they both instantly died spiritually and the curse of death eventually caused them to die physically. Their rebellion against God brought sin into the perfect world God had created along with a curse on creation causing all kinds of adverse mutations and death to all life forms.
All mankind inherited from Adam a sin nature that entices us to rebel against God. Since we all have sinned, we cannot save ourselves. However, God in his love has provided salvation through God the Son, Jesus, coming into the world as a perfect human to pay the penalty for sin by dying in our place on the cross. More than that, God offers to restore to fellowship all who confess their desperate need for a savior and put their trust in Jesus’ perfect redemption accomplished at the cross.
Christmas highlights God’s amazing love manifested through God the Son being born as a human in order to die for our sins. Nick is right that there is no sin so horrible that God cannot redeem us. If you have accepted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, rejoice in the meaning of Christmas and look forward to living in a perfect, restored world without sin.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Cutting ties
I am a 1981 Washington State University alumnus who has been a proud one for decades. I have always supported the university both in spirit and financially. Due to recent decisions by the university leadership, I am taking steps to conclude my … previously proud relationship with WSU.
It was bad enough that suddenly and without notice, the university decided to do away with paper tickets and instead require downloading an intrusive app that requires me to provide personal information to establish an account. I refuse to partake in this application. …
The president and athletic director (both embarrassments) then decided to terminate the head coach and several of his assistants for having the proverbial “balls” to refuse to bow down to the tyranny of our government (and apparently your university) in accepting introduction of an experimental vaccine into their body. And now, the most egregious decision (or at least tied with the recent terminations), is the requirement of the vaccine for fans, alumni and students to enter the stadium.
I am most certain that the university legal team knows federal and state government lacks the authority to override our human and Constitutional rights as citizens of the United States. What we do with our bodies is our choice. …
To say I am disgusted with how the university has handled themselves through this momentous occasion in U.S. history is an understatement. Instead of standing its ground for American civil liberties, it took the easy way out and it stands for nothing. … I will no longer be renewing my season tickets and I have removed the university from my living trust. I am pulling out, lock stock and barrel, which includes my Pullman real estate holdings. It’s truly a shame, and in my wildest dreams would not have thought this possible.
Ralf Westermayer
Bellevue, Wash.
The rest of the story
In the Daily News of Nov. 25, there was a story titled: “PRH’s district expansion fails: Elbracht and Grantham retain seats.”
Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxing district will continue to only include Pullman city limits after an annexation proposition failed in the November election. The hospital asked 1,670 voters included in the Pullman School District but not the PRH hospital taxing boundaries (rural) to vote on expanding the hospital’s taxing district boundaries to coincide with the Pullman School District boundaries that include property tax owners outside the city. Here’s the rest of the story to consider before grumbling about the voters who voted against the bill.
When the voters pamphlet came out, I, as many others it would affect, questioned what land value would be assessed to determine the PRH hospital taxation value. Upon contacting a PRH board member for more information I was told that, upon approval, those brought into the PRH boundary would assume a tax obligation of 30 cents per $1,000 assessed value … for the hospital’s maintenance and operations levy which was approved by voters in 2013 and is the same rate as property owners pay in the current hospital district.
It all sounds equitable since everyone uses the hospital but it is like comparing apples to oranges. The people in the current hospital district pay on their residential property while those asked to consider being included in the PRH taxable district would be paying on not only their place of residence but on all property/acreage listed on the tax rolls. … I was told Washington law prohibits separate entities to be pulled out for taxation.
It’s not that they don’t want to be included in the PRH taxing district but they want it to be equitable, thuis contact your Washington Legislature to make the change to the law so that it can be feasible.
Karen Bloomfield
Pullman
After the shooting war
Ho ho ho! I have it all figured out. We are seeing the end of the Civil War. The South lost the shooting war and their preferred government, but since the brief period of Reconstruction, they have violently enforced a number of legal manifestations to keep Black Americans down, from Jim Crow to today’s mass incarcerations of people of color. The South launched a cultural war. To date, they have been winning.
Voters who are not white are now so numerous they elected two Democrats as senators from Georgia. Georgia! Confederate forces are up in arms. They used to work under the sheets, but now they seem to have created — at long last — conditions favorable to a frontal assault on the hated Northern government, and replace it with a dictatorial form of government that will champion a new wave of Jim Crow type of voter suppression laws. Further, they want an end to our democratic republic; Jan. 6 showed us that they don’t want an electoral system. They want a strong man system.
Their openly authoritarian party is well financed by global corporations who want cheap labor, rather than a growing middle class.
We are witnessing a grand moment in American and world history. Is the South about to win the Civil War? All eyes are on the next two elections.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman