A memorial bench

Our community, our beloved university student body and our students’ families are deep in grief this holiday season. Though some resolution will come with finding the perpetrator, the loss will remain regardless. We have proposed a semi-circular bench with a clam shell protection and a plaque for each of the four students lost on Nov 13.

Presently, there is discussion as to which entity will collect the funds so that the construction can commence. The bench will probably have a place on the Paradise Trail and be a place where commemoration of the four can be established, on or near campus, for the years to come .All the pieces are not in place yet, stay tuned.

Tags

Recommended for you