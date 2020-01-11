Who’s doing us the mostharm? The president
Having protested the Vietnam war while I was in the military, it pains me to see us gearing up for another useless and bloody conflict a half-century later – this one in the Middle East.
As an undergraduate at Utah State University in the late 1960s and early 70s the great majority (over 300) of our foreign students were Iranian. Many became my good friends. Iranians are an intelligent and independent people – partly because they evolved from one of the world’s greatest civilizations. An indication of their attributes is how well Iranian immigrants adapt and prosper in the U.S.
I have a lot of respect for Iran as a nation, knowing that many of their political and economic problems are a result of American backing of the Shah and his despotic government, until the Iranian people rose up and he fled into exile in 1979.
Escalating Islamic radicalism combined with Iranian nationalism followed and were very clearly results of US and European colonial meddling and American covert actions there. We will do anything for oil.
Trump is a wholly inept Commander in Chief – which is only one of his failings. It is up to Congress and the American people to restrain him from getting us into another bloody mess in the Middle East. As for Congress, we can’t depend on our own Republican representatives from Idaho or Washington to act with courage in the interest of peace.
After writing to Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rogers, I received a predictably disheartening response: “I support our Commander in Chief. … This strike sent an important message to those who wish to do us harm.”
Most of us know that the one doing America the most harm is our disaster of a president.
Richard Shafer
Pullman