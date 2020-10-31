They work together well
I have watched Latah County commissioners in action since my days as a cub reporter for the Idahonian in the mid-1970s. During the past 40-plus years, I’ve never seen commissioners work together as well as Tom Lamar, Kathie LaFortune and Dave McGraw.These commissioners put partisan differences aside to advance the needs of Latah County’s residents. They want to keep the local economy healthy while protecting our quality of life. McGraw is not on the ballot this year, but you can vote to keep this team together by reelecting Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune.
Kenton Bird
Moscow
Elect Brandon Mitchell
As a lifelong resident of Latah County, I appreciate the richness of our rural heritage and the importance of the vitality of our community today. We enjoy a good standard of living in a safe and prosperous area in a beautiful part of Idaho.
We deserve to be represented in our state legislature by someone who appreciates and understands our needs. Brandon Mitchell is that person. Brandon is a hard-working gentleman with the skills, abilities and knowledge to get things done. He will work tirelessly for us — the entire community. His experiences and his personal and business networks provide him with the capability to make change and accomplish all he sets out to do — for us.
I support Brandon Mitchell because he believes in increased support for education, greater opportunities for business and an accountable, fiscally responsible government. We need Brandon Mitchell in the Idaho legislature — vote for Brandon.
Kay Maurin
Moscow
Sheep dog biting sheep
Break-in entries are dangerous, as we saw when cops killed a first responder, EMT Breonna Taylor, in her bed. Wrong address. (What excessive police violence?)
No-knock entries are so dangerous that Whitman County Sheriff Brett Meyers, commander of the Quad Cities Drug Task Force, announced that they would not be used. Of course, we’re white people, we’re not “those people,” in “those” neighborhoods. (What white privilege?)
The killer cops got an address wrong, again, and killed yet another innocent. Violent cops claim they need to get in before the evidence is flushed. Wrong. If the quantity is so small, it doesn’t justify putting innocent people, and every neighbor in range of bullets, at risk.
Real operators would use two teams; one to snatch the guy when he’s out, and a second team to enter the abode and secure the evidence. Requires planning and coordination. As to the address, that requires eyes-on verification by your own team, not an address on an old or faked-up drivers license, or the word of a druggie who might have a grudge against someone at that address. (Youtube, Beau of the Fifth Column, “Knocking, Operators, and Sheep Dogs.”)
Those cops were hired to protect us, but killed one of us, instead. What happens to a sheepdog that starts biting sheep? It probably doesn’t get to be a sheep dog any more. That department’s break-in teams, and everyone up the chain of command — having demonstrated a preference for violence over safety — should be cut loose. Instead, only the cop who shot through the walls into a neighboring apartment faces discipline. The system is protecting the killer and the rest of that rats’ nest. (What systemic racism?) We are put at risk. Just stop that bloody, racist, drug prohibition.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Our most vulnerable
In Idaho, we are faced with a crisis in standards of health care because of what is happening with COVID-19. On Tuesday, Governor Little said that we are very close to needing to prioritize who gets hospital care and who doesn’t. Guess who could be near or at the bottom if there is rationing of health care? People with disabilities. Listen to yesterday’s KTVB 7 interview with Charlene Quade, a Boise attorney and parent of a daughter with a disability.
I saw a bumper sticker a few years ago that said “The soul of our nation is tied to how well we treat our most vulnerable members.” As Ms. Quade says “we are faced with a value clarification situation.” Please write the governor and your elected officials and let them know where your values stand. Let your friends and family know. Use your social media and listserv resources to spread the word about this situation and the need to act now.
A heartfelt thank you.
Tina Baldwin
Moscow
God’s platform
A Daily News reader asked “What is God’s platform?” According to God’s word, the Bible, his primary goal is clear, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”
As a consequence, we are “to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God.” The key is obedience to the word of God. “This is the work of God, that you believe in Him (Jesus, God the Son) whom He has sent.” Sinful humans are incapable of consistently doing good that meets God’s standard. Through Jesus dying in our place on the cross, God’s just demands were satisfied and God can now shower grace, which we do not deserve, on those who accept by faith that Jesus died in our place for our wrongdoing.
We can now act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God, not to earn salvation but to express our gratitude to him. The reader implied that loving our neighbor means allowing everybody to enter our country. God also tells us to get wisdom and understand. That means passing and implementing a gracious but rational immigration policy. The U.S. government spent more than $160 million last year to incarcerate tens of thousands of criminal illegal immigrants for committing crimes that include rape, murder, kidnapping and terrorism. Billions were spent on welfare to accommodate illegal immigrants.
Just as God’s word does not require us to open our homes to everybody, so we should not open our country to everybody. We should have a gracious immigration policy, especially for those most in need, but control access. The Democrats have consistently blocked passage of such a policy.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Thanks those on the front lines
As we experience the pandemic, let’s recognize a few frontliners. We are living in independent living at Moscow Good Samaritan Village. Here, we have those wonderful helpers caring for the sick, preparing their meals and keeping the place clean and sanitized. They work with those in assisted living and skilled nursing. At the same time, those of us in independent living duplexes benefit from snow removal and groundskeeping.
We also want to recognize those who deliver our newspapers, the postal delivery workers and the folks who pick up our trash and recycling.
All of these frontline individuals contribute to our lovely community, and we thank them.
John and Sara Holup
Moscow