Advocating civil war

Is inflammatory rhetoric the only style of writing columnist Dale Courtney knows? In his column Sept. 14, in which he wonders if a civil war is on the horizon, Mr. Courtney falsely claims that President Biden called ALL of the 74 million U.S. citizens who voted for Trump radical right-wing extremists.

Although I personally think they are all seriously misguided, contrary to what Courtney posited, Biden made it abundantly clear in his Philadelphia address to the nation that he was talking about a very specific subset of the MAGA Republicans who present a danger to our democracy. These include those who believe in most or all of the following: those who refuse to accept the 2020 election results; those who would vote for election deniers; those who view those involved in the insurrection of Jan 6 as patriots and not criminals; and those who advocate for the political use of violence if elections don’t go their way, or in short, an estimated 20 million adults.

Tags

Recommended for you