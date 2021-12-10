December myths
I sympathize with Daily News readers who have lost relatives and friends to a putative COVID-19 virus. Your losses are tragic. But that is not to concede that a reported lab-generated disease poses a great threat to most. I believe masks are nonsense; social distancing, pure folly; PCRs, a joke. The “vaccines,” meant to protect, will, I believe, kill millions in the end. It is all the stuff of evil myth.
December is a month chock-full of myths. Great gobs of seasonal, semi-pagan enormities, you could say, sprinkled lightly with religion.Thanks largely to a 1930s Coca-cola advertising creation, a seriously overweight, bacchanalian old gentleman comes on the scene. He’s clad in a red suit and sports a full white beard. He even has a red-nosed reindeer to guide his sleigh by night.
Coca-Cola Santa tries to figure out who’s naughty and nice. Not that the old duffer can’t engage in a bit of naughtiness himself. (Kissing ‘Mommy’ under the mistletoe may be somewhat over the line.)
Winsome chipmunks frolic about. Chestnuts roast on open fires. Popular, but long dead crooners, rise briefly from the grave, and regale us with Yuletide ditties. We even see the ghost of Eartha Kitt, seductively urging Santa down the chimney, that he might shower upon her expensive furs and jewelry, lending to the festivities an air of unbridled commercialism.So outlandish are many Holiday memes, the pen falters in attempting to describe them. …
The whole ridiculous panorama bears little resemblance to the original Christmas story, i.e. an impoverished family taking refuge in a freezing, windy grotto; a Virgin giving miraculous birth; a child laid in a manger — the “Word made flesh” and dwelling among us; God entering into hypostatic union with Man. How extraordinary! But it doesn’t seem to faze our mythical Santa. He just goes on merrily ho-ho-hoing, seemingly oblivious to it all.
Timothy H. Moore
Potlatch
’Tis the Season
Dec. 4 is the date that I have dreaded for 40 years, but this year, Pullman had other plans for me. During my first semester of college, my father committed suicide. Every year, as the days got shorter and darker, I relived his last days.
This year was different. Last week, I attended the Grand Avenue Book Club to discuss Elizabeth Strout’s “Olive, Again,” about a retired middle school math teacher named Olive Kitteridge. Olive suffers the losses and indignities of aging, and book club members, who had all outlived my father, shared their own stories.
That Friday, I held a birthday dinner party with dear friends I’ve made since coming to Pullman. On Dec. 4, I attended the Kiwanis pancake feed, shopped in downtown Pullman, heard John Elwood play the mandolin in Brused Books, and attended the Holiday Tree Lighting. I was handed hot chocolate, followed the luminaria-lined trail to the depot, arrived to find a fraternity singing Christmas carols — and children eagerly awaiting Santa.
As though for the first time, I heard “Deck the Halls”: Fast away, the old year passes … Hail the new, ye lads and lasses.” Santa emerged from the train, we were handed light sticks, and as we made our way to Pine Street Plaza, the fraternity brothers formed lines through which we walked, protected from traffic.
On the plaza, after a countdown, Santa magically lit the tree. A fellow depot volunteer joined me for appetizers at Paradise Creek Brewery, followed by s’mores outdoors. Dec. 4 also turned out to be the birthday of a beloved WSU student, now living in Kansas City, and now my daughter’s friend.
As we celebrated in Pullman, they celebrated in Kansas City. Out with the old, in with the new. ’Tis the season. Thanks, Pullman.
Donna Potts
Pullman