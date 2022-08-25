Epoch Times is dangerous

The Epoch Times is a dangerous newspaper, which appears to be owned by the Falung Gong religion. Although the Falung Gong and the Chinese Communist Party hate each other, they seem to be united in their desire to see China emerge as the dominant world power. To that end, they both are working to weaken America.

The Epoch Times is working to make conversations of civil war and secession normal, and encourage American self-destruction. As psychological toughening, they tell us to anticipate war within the military and wars among the police (with) high casualties — in the first Civil War, 620,000 men were killed from a population of 19.2 million. Today’s population is more than 300 million. Do the math. They don’t touch on the nature of the civilian participation — like Ukraine, with partisans using civilian infrastructure for cover, drawing artillery onto housing, businesses, etc. — and like northern Ireland, with personal vengeance, houses burning, wounded people, dead bodies. Suspicion, hatred, fear. Who wants that for us?

