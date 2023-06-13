I recently returned from a long driveabout. Catching up on my reading, I just read the Moscow-Pullman Daily news guest editorial, “Green and state ed board ignored red flags.”
The University of Idaho’s interest in acquiring the online University of Phoenix was so mind boggling that I was going to research and write a column on it; but the editorial saved me the trouble.
Lewiston Tribune Editorial Page writer Marty Trillhaase provided all of the facts, and more, to make one ask, “What on Earth are they thinking?”
The proposal amounts to two high-speed trains barreling towards each other on the same track, each with a desperate engineer at the controls.
The UI and University of Phoenix “engineers” both hope the other will solve problems for their institution.
It is insane for the UI to risk its reputation and financial security by taking on a badly tarnished Phoenix reputation and debt.
The very proposal endangers the value of UI alumni’s diplomas, as well as that of future graduates.
More than red flags wave at the proposal, it includes flashing red lights, screeching sirens and loud foghorns.
Alumni are well advised to put the kibosh on this bizarre idea.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Punishment for alleged crimes
Once again, (Daily News columnist) Dale (Courtney) goes off the deep end. When he says (murder suspect Bryan) Kohberger deserves the death penalty, citing three Old Testament verses to prove his point, he makes two major mistakes. First, he assumes Kohberger is guilty without the benefit of trial. Dale forgets in the United States a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Second, Courtney also overlooks Romans 12:17, which says: “Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all.” The death penalty is not noble. Many would argue it is a cruel and unusual punishment.
There is an alternative to the death penalty: Life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. It is much more humane. It costs much less to enforce than the death penalty, and it is less traumatizing to the families of the victims.
Consider this: on average, a death penalty sentence will bring about 30 appeals and writs before it will be enforced. Since this entails four murder victims, that could mean up to120 such actions. Each time an appeal is made, it will simply retraumatize the families of the victim plus the survivor of the attacks. Those appeals will all cost money, and guess who will likely pay for most of them — you guessed it, the people of the state of Idaho.
Once a conviction is made, send the guilty party to the Idaho state prison and throw away the key. It is cheaper and less traumatizing for everyone. Ultimately, it will have the same consequence for the guilty party.