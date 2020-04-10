Are we grown-ups yet?
At what age do we reach maturity? There are many possible answers. The first is biological maturity, say at 18 or 21 years. We are then capable of making a living on this planet. Usually it’s the time when we choose to leave our home and “seek our fortune.” Some of us have known for years exactly what we wanted to do when we grew up. Most of us did as planned. Others were a bit fearful or clueless. Not realizing their path yet, the unknown could be on hold for a few years.
Maybe we were grown-ups the moment we realized we were finally in charge; responsible for what we did, without having to be led or taught or told what to do. I was surprised to discover that I was good at what I did. Or perhaps it happened with marriage and we learned to be a team player. Or maybe when we got our first job and chose to follow the rules of others, bringing personal rewards, like income.
Another grown-up rite of passage could have been when you had a child that depended on you. Another when you heard an inspiring teacher or master who so impressed upon you a new way of thinking that you changed your life. Or when you realized that you could actually contribute to the world, letting taking from the world become less than giving.
Today we have a new measure of growing up. Some are now realizing that the energy field of loving intelligence in which we live and have our being, is not God-out-there somewhere, but is really ourselves, God-in-here. As our collective consciousness begins to mature into this awareness, we can call ourselves truly grown up to the next level.
When did you become a grown-up?
Eleanor Richard
Moscow
Easter and the Ten Commandments
Easter, more accurately, Resurrection Sunday, celebrated April 12, marks the most important event in world history. That day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus the Christ from the dead – the death he died for the sins of all descendants of our first ancestors, Adam and Eve. Their sin, infecting our whole race, was ratified by our own individual sins. These alienated us from our creator. We are “full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, gossips, disobedience to parents, haters of God … .” The list continues.
God gave Moses the Ten Commandments to expose their sins. Animal sacrifices were given as a picture and place holder for the only sacrifice that could actually pay our debt to holy God – the offering of God’s only son.
Jesus, the son of God, was born into the world, and it is reported that “he went about doing good.” But his greater purpose was to die a criminal’s death, though he was innocent, … die on the cross as a just payment for human sin, past, present and future. Jesus, the perfect sacrifice, bore the sins of each of us on the cross. His apostle-disciple Peter wrote he died “once for all, the just (Jesus) for the unjust (us) so that he might bring us to God.”
In the pages of the Daily News, I have posted the Ten Commandments. Recently a pastor in our church compared these to a CT scan. The scan, like the law, does not heal us, but points out things that, if not corrected, would result in our death. We need a physician capable of bringing a healing we cannot do for ourselves. Jesus said, “It is not the healthy who need a physician, but the sick.” Do not doubt his willingness to save you.
Fred Banks
Moscow
Protesting PRH plan to cut pay
I write in protest of Pullman Regional Hospital’s plan to implement a 25-percent across the board pay cut to all employees starting with work already completed, to be compensated on April 11 and going forward for the next two months in order to maintain cash on hand in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the University of Washington, our state will reach peak impact on April 16, just one week into PRH’s planned pay cut period.
This is a highly regressive way to handle the cash reserves emergency. It would be more fair to cut the salaried employees at a much higher rate than the hourly employees, for example. It is just my opinion, but this will create tremendous hardship for some employees.
I donated $5,000 dollars on behalf of my Mom and several other registered nurses living and deceased last week to the hospital’s fund for response to this emergency because I want the front line heroes to be taken care of.
I am questioning whether I did the right thing if this is how they are going to be treated. I wonder where else I could move the funds to ensure that they are taken care of?
Hopefully there is a different way to structure this plan to impact those whose lives are not so much paycheck to paycheck precisely when it is those employees who are needed the most.
Carol Ndambuki (Maloney)
Pullman
Conversation, resources vital
I want to thank Mayor Lambert, Commissioner Lamar, and Public Health Director Moehrle for their participation in the Vital Community Conversation on COVID-19. Thank you for sharing local efforts to protect the health and vitality of our communities and identifying the government, nonprofit, and grassroots resources available to address a myriad of COVID-19 concerns. Your leadership and the work of your staff and colleagues is essential and appreciated.
Moscow is a resilient and tightly woven community. Community members and leaders of all walks are making a difference in each other’s lives. We will get through this confusing and trying time by supporting each other. Remember, this is a time of physical distancing, not social distancing. Check in on friends, neighbors, and vulnerable community members using text, Facetime, Zoom, phone calls and letters. If you have the time and resources, get involved with organizations working to support the community.
Now more than ever, it is essential that we share resources and work together. If you are needing assistance, or if you can help those in-need, the VCC recording and a list of local resources can be found on the Vital Community Conversations Facebook page. If you would like to join a discussion group or receive updates, please email vccmoscowid@gmail.com.
I want to thank Vital Community Conversations, initiated through local faith communities, for providing community members with the opportunity to discuss issues that are of immediate relevance to society, particularly the COVID-19 Zoom conversation.
Dianne Daley Laursen
Moscow