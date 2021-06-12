Bottom of the barrel
From 1993-2018, Idaho’s job growth reached 66 percent. Job growth in north central Idaho during those 25 years was 13 percent, just one-fifth of the state average and far below Idaho’s other five regions.
Since 2018, J.C Penney, Macy’s, Kmart, Shopko and Safeway permanently closed their doors in Lewiston. Horizon Air ended its Lewiston service, and the Lewiston Tribune eliminated its Monday edition after 115 years of daily publication.
In a letter to Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in 2009, 21 Lewiston business owners identified Lewiston’s economic needs, including new transportation infrastructure and funds for economic development. The greatest need identified was the elimination of continued uncertainty surrounding the lower Snake River dams.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has proposed an extensive 10-year investment in the Lewis-Clark Valley totaling $850 million, including $200 million for the valley’s three ports, $150 million to restore the cities’ waterfronts; $100 million for economic development, and much more. Simpson’s proposal also includes funding for projects not necessarily in Lewiston that would also benefit the city such as $1.5 billion for grain unit-train loaders, the establishment of a lower Snake River National Recreation Area, and salmon and steelhead recovery. A reasonable estimate of total investment in Region 2 plus Asotin County in eastern Washington is $1.92 billion, yet many of the region’s elected officials have trashed Simpson’s proposal.
Do residents of north central Idaho prefer remaining at the bottom of Idaho’s economic barrel, living with continued dam uncertainty and watching our Snake River salmon and steelhead go extinct? Really?
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
Fossil fools
Banks shouldn’t gamble. Yet 60 of the world’s largest banks collectively put $3.8 trillion into fossil fuel companies from 2016-20. These banks include Chase, Citinank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.
Why do banks support products that destabilize the climate for farmers, hydropower, and forestry? They might say it’s profitable, but is it? Savvy investors don’t think so. Exxon lost $20 billion in 2020; its stock dropped 30 percent over the last decade, and last week, shareholders had to force its board to realize customers want cheaper, cleaner, sustainable power.
Government subsidies encourage this corporate incompetence. Conservative estimates put U.S. direct fossil fuel industry subsidies at about $20 billion per year, with 20 percent going to coal and 80 percent to natural gas and crude oil.
Bankers similarly don’t appear to be concerned about losing their shirts when their fossil fuel gambles fail. Because as the Great Recession bailouts showed, banks don’t lose their shirts; they lose ours.
Fossil fuel bankers may be irresponsible clowns, but we only have ourselves to blame if we let them use our money to undermine our livelihoods. We must ask banks to stop making foolish loans or move our money to clean banks/credit unions.
Simon Smith
Pullman