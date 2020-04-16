One of the most ‘puzzling’ people in Pullman
The letter “Makes drugs legal, and regulate them” by Wiley Hollingsworth reminded me of how much I appreciate Wiley’s many contributions to Pullman. He is a senior yoga master teacher, a fascinating conversationalist, a man who appreciates the wonders of the Spokane floods and I do believe that he is the most “puzzling” person at the Pullman Senior Center. Thank you, Wiley. His letter has me reviewing “The Myth of Drug-Induced Addiction” by Alexander Wong. Simply, I believe that he has a good point. What we are doing is not working.
Tod Merley
Pullman
God and the coronavirus
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread as it globally generates fear and anxiety in its wake. At the moment, we seem to have suppressed its spread in parts of the world; however, it does not seem to be entirely under control.
I am thankful to God that we have not seen the intensity of this disease in our local communities. Although we see the economic impact caused due to the necessary protective measures we have taken in Washington and Idaho, we must remember that preventing the spread of this disease will allow us to recover financial losses in the future.
In the Holy Qur’an, God says to us, “O ye who believe! Obey God, and obey His Messenger and those who are in authority over you (4:60).” I understand that we may not want to listen to an elected official who is not from our party of choice, but this is the time for us to band together and help our officials in fighting this invisible enemy.
So, as we pray for our brave men and women on the front lines who are putting themselves in danger for our protecting and serving our communities, I suggest we pray for our elected officials and their advisors that may God help them make the best decisions for us — decisions that ensure that the coronavirus becomes part of history with the least amount of harm.
I pray that may God keep us healthy, and may He protect everyone in our communities. May God bless the United States of America.
Hidayatullah Ahsan
Pullman