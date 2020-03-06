Make March 10 a dayof action for education
Are you concerned about funding for K-12 education in Idaho? Are you concerned that for the last 10 years, the Idaho legislature has refused to give Idahoans a raise?
The “Invest in Idaho” initiative is about augmenting funds for K-12 public schools. Idaho is currently dead last in the nation in per-pupil spending. Materials are outdated. Facilities are in need of repair. Programs have been cut. Schools are losing teachers to surrounding states that pay higher salaries. Supplemental school levies have skyrocketed. Idaho’s education crisis is having a direct impact on jobs and Idaho’s economy. Last year more than 6,300 STEM-related jobs went unfilled, leaving $412 million in unclaimed wages.
The “Minimum Wage” initiative is about single adults working full-time and living in poverty, seniors who can’t retire and parents who work endless hours away from their families. Most of all, it’s about women, who are most likely to work low-wage jobs and often struggle to provide for their children and make ends meet while taking home just $12,300 a year for full-time work.
This is a family issue and a question of fundamental fairness. It’s about young college graduates with mountains of student loan debt who have to choose between leaving the state or accepting low-paying jobs and being stuck in an endless cycle of debt and poverty.
The “Invest in Idaho” and “Minimum Wage” initiatives are citizen-led efforts to solve these problems our legislators have ignored.
A total of 55,057 signatures is needed statewide for each of these initiatives to be included on the ballot for the Nov. 4, 2020, election.
Moscow voters, please look for volunteers with clipboards 100 feet away from the polls before or after you vote at the Latah County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, March 10.
Kathy Dawes, Tina Hilding and Gretchen Wissner
Moscow
Moscow EMS reportdue some kudos
The Moscow Volunteer Fire Department EMS Report given to Moscow Ciity Council March 3 was extensive, fact-loaded and well-presented. I encourage you to watch it at the city’s website (www.ci.moscow.id.us/) or the daily replay on television. We are incredibly fortunate to have their expertise and dedication. Debby Carscallen’s delivery of the report clearly reflected the same forthright, pragmatic and incredibly sincere attitude and services our EMS personnel give us every minute.
As noted in the Daily News coverage, council chambers was packed with the majority being EMS personnel. Sitting in the room as I was, surrounded by a body of people who are skilled and committed to our care in emergency situations, was impressive. We hear the sirens and see the flashing lights of a few vehicles, but we probably don’t realize how substantial a crew there is at hand, primed to help us and save our lives in those medical crises. Pictures in a brochure convey some of that, but sharing the room with them during a report on what they do and how much they put into their work is palpable.
As the doctor said, our Moscow Volunteer Fire Department EMS is second to none. He said it with that no-uncertain terms doctor voice. They certainly addressed any concerns raised and put those to rest. Kudos to all our fire, EMS and police folks we rely on when we are most in need or danger. From I and many others, thank you.
Victoria Seever
Moscow
No logging in Cayuse Creek
The public should be very concerned about the U.S. Forest Service’s proposal to commercially log in the Cayuse Creek drainage on the Clearwater National Forest. The East Saddle Integrated Restoration Project would further develop the Toboggan Ridge Road and Cayuse Creek Landing Area deep within the quiet backcountry.
Cayuse Creek is a prized blue-ribbon fishery for anglers from across the region and country. These cold, clean waters feed Kelly Creek and offer excellent habitat for cutthroat, as well as threatened bull trout.
The logging and associated road construction would destroy the aesthetics and primitive nature of the area. The Toboggan Ridge Road currently bisects the Weitas Creek and Kelly Creek Roadless Areas on the forest, and development would further compromise the future of this area being recommended for wilderness.
If the Forest Service were truly interested in restoration, the agency would instead decommission the road, which is highly prone to landslides and washouts. Repairing the road also comes at a high cost to taxpayers.
The Forest Service is quietly trying to slip this project through during the forest revision process. Please submit a comment today. The deadline is March 16. Email your comments to Amy Boykinat comments-northern-clearwater-north-fork@usda.gov.
Brett Haverstick
Moscow
UI needs to makeright call on outsourcing
While attending the open forum regarding outsourcing facilities, I had to wipe away tears of gratitude as I listened to one supportive comment after another coming from sources (in my ignorance) I didn’t anticipate — University of Idaho faculty members, professors and even students speaking out against outsourcing.
To those individuals and others in the community, as well as the faculty union for their powerful letter to President Scott Green supporting us; my warmest thanks. To Green and Vice President Brian Foisy, please don’t do this. I’ve worked for such companies in the past. I’ve paid their punitive insurance premiums while receiving less than competitive wages; which is all they really offer.
Outsource companies are not experts possessing some mystical management model in which all stakeholders both earn and save money together. Advanced Facilities Services is still in its infancy; they need our money and hard-earned assets to turn a profit far more than we need their presence, “management only” or otherwise. Their inability to articulate a clear plan of any sort left us uniformed and nervous about our futures.
When I was hired at the UI in the skilled trades, I thought my ship had come in. I thought I had found a secure employer whose benefits more than made up for any pay reduction from leaving the private sector. To me, this spoke to the high regard UI has for its employees. Please don’t prove me wrong. If you do not change course, the Vandal community as a whole will rue the day this decision was made. You have an opportunity to do what’s right; to match your words with deeds by standing up for those about whom you speak about protecting. Make the right call, we know you can.
Jake Foulger
Moscow