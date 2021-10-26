Pleased to support Parker
I am so pleased that Julia Parker is a candidate for a seat on Moscow’s City Council. I have known Julia for more than 20 years and have always been impressed with her level of commitment to causes and concerns that are important to her.
I think that her past professional experience in natural resources and her present profession in healthcare will serve her well as a council person. Her work as an eldercare nurse has given her practice in working with a team to solve problems creatively.
She understands the importance of taking care of the environment that supports us, and importantly, care and planning for our water resources. She supports economic growth and is also committed to facilitating the availability of affordable housing, as well as doing our part to combat climate change.
These are some big issues that will need creative ways to move forward. I think Julia will be able to help move us forward. She knows Moscow and is committed to maintaining the open, welcoming spirit of our community. And she is a devoted mother, raising her children here. She has Moscow’s best interests at heart. Please vote for Julia.
Debbie McLaughlin
Moscow
Red flag warning
It can be difficult to condense one’s thoughts into a newspaper opinion piece. You have to engage the reader and offer information with a minimum of words. Even good writers struggle with this task.
I enjoy reading well-written columns whether or not they represent my opinion. There are “tells” in the editorial that cue me as to whether or not the author has gained my trust. When the author says, “Trust me,” it’s a red flag. I know I can’t. Word efficiency is key to a good opinion piece, so I won’t be gaslit by following the author’s train of thought. It’s sloppy.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News relies on members of the community to contribute to the editorial page. But even our small local newspaper should publish articles worthy of the readers. I support the newspaper, but the poverty of some editorials is pulling the mask off some petty brain thieves.
I’d love to see some fire-in-the-belly ideas expressed by new, unusual voices with editing to match. If we don’t expect better, we won’t get it.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
Vaccine refusers betray us
It’s maddening that even vaccine supporters are now taking up the idiotic, right-wing talking point that vaccine mandates are “unamerican,” as though being obligated to make even the slightest accommodation for the public good is somehow an affront to liberty. This equation of “Americanism” with crass selfishness explains a lot about why our country is in the shape its in.
Vaccination is patriotic because it protects American lives. Vaccine mandates are American because they protect the well-being of the nation, in spite of the fact-free objections of noisy dissidents. Vaccine mandates have existed in this country since 1777 and are the reason we’ve all but forgotten smallpox, polio, rubella, measles, whooping cough, mumps and others. With an earlier, stronger mandate, we could have crushed COVID-19 by now, too.
Vaccination is not a personal choice. Once your actions (e.g., going unvaccinated) affect the well-being of others, they become public choices that the public gets a say in. That is, society has the right to protect itself from the malignant actions of irresponsible members (a concept known as “the law”). We don’t rely on others to make the “personal choice” to not drink and drive, to not engage in violence, or to not steal or vandalize. We make rules and back them up with police and courts because the honor system doesn’t work with dishonorable people. Notably, as a lot more people are dying of COVID-19 than drunk driving, a legal remedy is very much in order.
The very idea of a nation implies people uniting to ensure one another’s well-being. In choosing convenience over the lives of fellow Americans, vaccine refusers betray us all. Moreover, if they had acted responsibly in the first place, mandates wouldn’t have been necessary, so the mandates they despise are entirely of their own creation.
Ryan Urie
Moscow
Bettge prepared for the job
I first met Art Bettge while working on the Moscow Fair and Affordable Housing Commission where he served as a Moscow City Council liaison to the commission. I was impressed with his straightforward understanding of housing issues in the city.
He was certainly an asset to that commission.
His previous service on the Planning and Zoning commission prepared him to be the thoughtful member of the council. In watching council meetings, I have been impressed by his practical approach to issues facing the city — whether during emergencies like COVID-19 or daily concerns of the city. Serving this city as mayor, Art is certain to be a stable and practical servant for the city of Moscow. Please vote Art Bettge for Moscow mayor.
Jamal Lyksett
Moscow
Right person for Zone 2
Please join me in reelecting Ken Faunce to a second term on the Moscow School Board for Zone 2. Ken is currently serving as board president and has proven himself to be an open and well-reasoned leader during this challenging time. As an educator himself and a father of children who went through the Moscow school system, Ken has a broad understanding of the issues.
Ken Faunce has a long record of service in the community. He is the chair of the Human Rights Commission, where he has served for more than a decade. Ken was very involved in planning and organizing the annual Moscow CommUNITY walks for many years and growing them into wildly successful events for the whole community, endorsed in 2011 by both then Governor Butch Otter and the Idaho Legislature. The walks celebrated unity, harmony, cooperation, and mutual respect. This is a hallmark of Ken Faunce’s leadership style and commitment to inclusivity and engagement. He also volunteers for a wide range of other organizations from Family Promise to the Moscow Mentors Program and more.
Ken Faunce is a great example of an engaged citizen committed to serving the community where he lives, works, and raises his family. He is respectful of the opinions and concerns of the community. He is calm, fair and thoughtful. Moscow is lucky to have his energy, commitment, concern and leadership. Please vote to reelect Ken Faunce to the Moscow School Board Zone 2.
Marti Ford
Moscow
Reelect Faunce
I urge all Moscow residents living in Moscow School District Zone 2 to reelect Fen Faunce as member of the Moscow school board. Who better than an educator, parent and community leader can uphold the values of our school district? I choose Ken to fight for our children’s ability to become successful, informed and positive members of Moscow’s future.
Frances Rodriguez
Moscow