An amazing dichotomy
While catching up on back issues of the Daily News, I ended up by chance reading columns back to back by Steve McGehee (“From a man who does not have all the answers”) and Chuck Pezeshki (“Grabbing the ground wires of our society”). What an amazing dichotomy.
One column … a reflective, self-examination of a curious mind trying to make sense (in public) of some very difficult questions.
The other column … an example of arrogant, intellectual narcissistic babble, composed by a self-absorbed town “know it all.”
It is sad that in its effort to provide diverse viewpoints, the Daily News could find such a perfect poster child for the brutish, divisive, mean-spirited environment that the Newt Gingrich, Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Donald Trump devotees opine for every day.
I really have to wonder if this whole Daily News column gig is a veiled effort to secure a TV slot between Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.
Rob Anderson
Pullman
Leave ’em alone
Less than 1% of kids 10 to 17 years old identify as transgender. If the two students columnist Chuck Pezeshki (April 10) identified were during the last five years and Chuck taught 30 students per quarter we would expect three kids so this sounds about right. I appreciate that Chuck wants to help kids succeed and offers them guidance along with the class content. How did it go with these kids?
Although he claims to be against bullying he shows the opposite with his “pulling pants down” and “locker room naked dancing” threats. Someday my grandkids may take one of Chuck’s classes. I hope that if he continues to want to help kids he will become more informed about transgender youth. Or maybe he should just stick with mechanical engineering subjects. As to his advice as far as kids go, “leave ’em alone.” Exactly.
Jeff Watt
Pullman