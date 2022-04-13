Would appreciate a response
A letter to Gov. Brad Little,
Greetings from north-central Idaho and the beautiful Palouse Prairie. I am confounded by two recent bills that have crossed your desk. One you signed and one you vetoed. This seems a strange dichotomy as they both involve health care.
The one you signed prohibits abortion after approximately six weeks of pregnancy and allows various potential “family” members (of the embryo) to sue the abortion provider. As you signed this bill you made the statement that you were doing so even though you believe it to be unconstitutional. (which it currently is).
The bill you vetoed, the Coronavirus Pause Act, would make it illegal to require most businesses to require corona vaccination for employees. Your justification for the veto has been reported as follows: “I have been consistent in stating my belief that businesses should be left to make decisions about the management of their employees with limited interference from the government.”
What this says to me is that you put businesses (an entity not a person) above a woman (her own person) when it comes to making a health care decision. In other words, you will take the unconstitutional stand to prevent a woman from making a fully legal plan about her own health but utilize the argument against the Pause Act that it “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.” What is the difference in your thought process? How is a woman’s health not in the private sector, ergo a “government overreach”?
And how is it that you can sign into law a bill you know to be unconstitutional thereby spending my taxpayer dollars when it is certain to be challenged in court? Unabashedly, this is government overreach which I do not appreciate. Please explain the difference as you see it.
Thank you for your time and consideration. The favor of a reply and answers to the above questions is requested.
Nancy Maxeiner
Viola