The sin of all hearts
A number of local people as well as some national and worldwide organizations are advocating for a global government to combat climate change, war and a variety of economic and social issues. The problem is not getting the “right” government but dealing with the sin in all human hearts.
The Bible, which contains over a 1,000 prophecies, of which over half have been fulfilled and the rest are yet to be fulfilled, prophecies a world dictator in the near future. Initially he will be appealing but in the end over half the earth’s population will be killed off by war, famine, disease, and natural disasters including what appears to be an asteroid hit. 200 years ago people had no idea how many of the Bible’s unfulfilled prophecies could be fulfilled. Several critical ones required Israel to be back in the land and possessing Jerusalem. Those have now been fulfilled as God promised.
Recent technological advances now make it possible to understand how a number of other critical prophecies can be fulfilled at any time. Those looking to solve a potential future climate change problem or a social issue via a mythical benevolent world government need to focus on getting through the next few years and having a right relationship with God.
The biggest personal and world problem is a sin problem that was solved by God the Son, Jesus, dying in our place so that we can be restored to an eternal relationship with God. The only critical decision is to choose whether to accept God’s free offer or reject it. We will all have to appear before the judgment seat of Christ to justify our choice. Now is the only safe time to make that choice. Easter is a wonderful time to resolve that choice forever.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow