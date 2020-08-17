The better way
There have been a few mentions of the evils of socialism as of late. The irony of those espousing a “grace”-based theology shouting this message of evil the loudest is not lost on me. Here’s a pretty simple breakdown of capitalism, communism and socialism:
Capitalism: anybody can be rich.
Communism: nobody can be rich.
Socialism: anybody can be rich but nobody should be poor.
To call option number three evil is pretty shortsighted. As someone who is overly familiar with scripture, I struggle to find a Christian basis for such a judgement. So, Atlas shrugs, Jesus weeps, and we fight with each other all the more, drenched in our own self-righteous ignorance.
Lincoln, quoting scripture, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” This house we all live in together has rarely been more divided and I fear all of this hate, judgement and division are leading us towards an ugly societal collapse.
During hard times like this we should be coming together to support each other — to honor and respect each other. In what should be a war for human decency, kindness, and respect we are, instead, concretely locked in a war of ideologies that we don’t understand and that in today’s landscape are a cause for even more violent divisions. Maya Angelou wrote, “Continue to be who and how you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness.”
This is the better way. I am struggling, but I am trying.
Jake Weaver
Moscow
COVID-19 and using statistics
A delightful little book, “How to Lie with Statistics,” describes common pitfalls of using statistics. A letter to the editor last week reminded me of that book.
The letter states there have been “supposedly” 157,000 deaths from COVID-19. It laments that “we are destroying our economy, ruining small businesses, condemning untold numbers of families to poverty, making ourselves miserable and raising our suicide rate with no end in sight, over 0.047 percent of our population.” That’s for only the first two thirds of this year.
For comparison, consider annual highway deaths. In 2018 there were 36,560 from our population of 327 million, or .001 percent. Last year, 15,381 deaths and 29,568 injuries occurred from firearms. We worry about deaths from vehicles and firearms, both far lower than coronavirus deaths. Doesn’t it make sense to worry a whole lot more about a fatal disease that we know little about?
The writer’s choice of “supposedly” undermines estimates, suggesting actual figures might be lower. But we consistently undercount because testing is not always available. Death-counts are “provisional,” because of uncertainties associated with the virus. So does anyone really know how many people will eventually die from this pandemic when year-end numbers are in?
Although the latest projections suggest cases in the U.S. will peak in August and gradually taper off into November, deaths will continue to rise. In June, most experts believed an effective vaccine wouldn’t be ready until well into 2021. Meanwhile, we’re coming into the flu season.
Finally, the writer asserts there is “zero scientific proof that mask-wearing” reduces spread of any virus. Newsweek reports that masks protect healthy people from infected droplets. Combined with social distancing and hand hygiene, “wearing a mask can make a huge difference.”
Peter Haug
Colfax